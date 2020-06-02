The niece of Michael Jackson’s hit, and shows the wounds

On the last Sunday (31st), Yasmine Jackson, niece of Michael Jackson, gave a report, touching on her account on Instagram.

The nurse told us she had suffered a racist attack, his next-door neighbor, who gave him a knife. The social networking and the nurse shared a photo of the damaged.

“I was stabbed seven times in front of my house, because I am black, A woman, I pursued him, and turned to me and stabbing. She said that she would do that because I’m black, and that was all that I was able to listen to, as long as it was under attack. I’m unable to move my neck. I asked the people who came to help, because it wasn’t often, and no one helped him,” she said.

Then, Yasmine has stressed his pride in being black.