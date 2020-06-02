The niece of Michael Jackson’s hit, and shows the wounds

On the last Sunday (31st), Yasmine Jackson, niece of Michael Jackson, gave a report, touching on her account on Instagram.
The nurse told us she had suffered a racist attack, his next-door neighbor, who gave him a knife. The social networking and the nurse shared a photo of the damaged.
“I was stabbed seven times in front of my house, because I am black, A woman, I pursued him, and turned to me and stabbing. She said that she would do that because I’m black, and that was all that I was able to listen to, as long as it was under attack. I’m unable to move my neck. I asked the people who came to help, because it wasn’t often, and no one helped him,” she said.
Then, Yasmine has stressed his pride in being black.
“I pray to God, that is, if you have any kind of hatred in their hearts for black people, that you may be healed. I didn’t deserve this, nobody deserves this. Oh, and by the way, I still have a lot of pride in being black,” she said.
Michael Jackson wanted to go out with Halle Berry
The producer and singer Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds has made a revelation is unusual about Michael Jackson: the pop singer had no interest in Halle Berry.
Babyface, who has worked closely with the late king of pop, he remarked that he ‘was interested in going out with the actress at the time, she was the bond girl in the James Bond film Die Another Day.
The singer made the revelation during a direct-from Instagram to your partner in the profession want to explore with Her.
Edmonds said, “It’s a story all right. One time Michael called me up and said, ‘Hey Babyface, you know the one who is Halle Berry? To know about it?’, and I told him that of course I knew who he was, and he said, ‘Can you do me a favor? To connect to it, I’d like to propose a meeting with me, and the producer turned to the representative of the actress has to make the call.
“And then we sit around and wait for the response. I can’t say exactly what was the reaction of the Hall,” said the singer, adding that she has never responded to the request of Michael, and the meeting never took place.
Michael Jackson has predicted a pandemic, such as the coronavirus?
The foundation of Michael Jackson’s aid at the battle of the coronavirus