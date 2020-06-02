The parents of Cameron Boyce reveal that, as it was last night

Victor Boyce, the father of actor Cameron Boyce, who died last month at age of 20 years old, an epileptic, was told that they are still in shock with the untimely death of the actor for the Descendants.

In a recent interview with Good Morning American, He has revealed how he was last night, and of the son, and he said that Cameron ‘had a one night perfectly normal and beautiful,’ with his family before he dies.

“On the night he died, we went out to dinner with him a few hours ago. It was a night of family-friendly, completely normal, and it’s beautiful. There was no indication that anything was wrong with me. I mean, I had no way of knowing that within a couple of hours, my son would be dead. It was simple to do and it’s incredibly crazy and it sucks. And we were texting that night.”

The mother in the Movie, the Television, and said:

“He didn’t want her epilepsy to the set ( … ), He loved life. He was in a place that it is, for me, the most difficult thing – it was a place where I was really happy with. I want to say is, Cameron has always been happy, never has a negative thing out of his mouth. Ever!!! But he was really finding his rhythm.

Victor added: “the function is not defined. He wasn’t afraid of him. He never complained about anything.”

