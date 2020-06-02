The Rolling Stone · that Jennifer Aniston was almost cut off from Friends?

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the series, the book of the Generation Friends”, will be released on the 17th of September

Friends full article on 25 years since the launch in September, and to commemorate the date, the number will win the book Generation Friends. The book is written by a By Saul Austerlitz and reveals behind-the-scenes of the creation of the show.

The Entertainment Weekly disclosed is an excerpt from the piece, and according to the information, the play would have been a different story. Jennifer Aniston is responsible for playing Him, it almost was cut from the squad Friends in the first season.

+++READ MORE in: 4 times, that is, He proved to be the best character in Friends [LISTA]

The book reveals that the actress has also appeared on some episodes of other series, Muddling Through and the radio station CBS might be able to renew the show. If this had happened to me, Aniston he would need to give continuity to the project.

At the time of the The show he was the rival of the CBS and the renewal of the Muddling Through would you take the actress to the cast Friendseven if the production wanted to Aniston.

+++READ MORE: Friends: the 5 secrets are revealed about the series

“Warren Littlefield [[the president of NBC at the time]he turned to the Preston Beckmanthe guru of programming on the station, and gave the order: ‘Kill of the series’s rival’. Bitch he returned to us with a suggestion as to how to eliminate it Muddling Through. Bitch I was sitting on a treasure trove of films that were released that were based on the books of the Danielle Steel. They pretty much guaranteed a good audience for women’s football. If they were to be placed at the same time Muddling Through? Well, no series is about an ex-manager of a motel, and his family, they would be able to compete,” he says in the book.

The series was not continued, and the CBS, the final episode of the Muddling Through on the 7th of September, 1994. Two weeks later, on the 22nd of September, Friends she had her first.

Generation Friends it will be released on the 17th of September, and is expected to bring even more fun facts about the comedy.

+++ The Djonga of the Band: Scalene choose the best of all time