THIS can happen with the Guardians of the Galaxy after Avengers: Ultimate

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 is released in 2017 at the earliest. Since then, there have been significant changes to the group in the Marvel comics, the arrival of the Guardians of the Galaxy 3.
The changes that have happened because of the Avengers: Infinite War, and Avengers: Ultimate. The adventures of two of the films in the MCU, the universe of film from the Marvel comics in order to prepare the Guardians of the Galaxy 3.
On the long runs, the group drew a lot of attention. The Guardians of the Galaxy split, with the Rocket-and-Groot-helping Me (in the shape of a trio of favourite with the fans and the rest of the team, finding the right Iron Man, and Doctor Strange. At the same time, Gamora was also killed by Thanos. After that, only the Rocket and Nebula were left alive when the Titan’s Crazy, wiped out half of life. This meant that the Rocket, if aventurasse back with Me and the Cloud was moving closer to Tony Stark in the “Iron Man”. The avengers: Ultimatum) brought even more of the heroes of the Marvel universe. The Wolverine, or Ghost Rider? Keanu Reeves becomes the new hero of Marvel comics, and see
At the end of a long one, much to the surprise of all, one Gamora’s past, which has come up with the Claims of the season, it was in the future. At the same time, I left it to the New Asgard for the Valkyrie, and that was in the space with the ‘ Guardians of the Galaxy. All of these changes, and the arcs indicate what should be done with the group ‘ Guardians of the Galaxy 3. The central plot of ‘ Guardians of the Galaxy 3 should be on the quest of the hero Gamora. In the Stars: Ultimate, a version of the future, the heroine is in the present, but it is not with the team. Gamora can’t believe all that had happened in her life. So, here’s another direction to connect with the characters. The Lord of the Stars, that’s for sure, you will want to look for a loved one. The rumors also give an account of this story. Marvel confirms that when the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is going to make his debut
Among the theories and, in the meantime, fans of the Marvel comics, like the Gamora from the past, it can also be a key for the version of the one who dies in Avengers: Infinite War again. Either way, it is well known that the heroine would be important for the Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Another part of the movie, from the Marvel comics might also be on the new dynamics of the group. If it is the MCU that you follow, faithfully, the Avengers: Deadline, the Guardians of the Galaxy win two boosters. An increase is that of the Nebula. After emerging as the villain of the first game to ever create a bond with the group in Avengers: Ultimatum – and even more so when it comes to wanting to meet her sister, Gamora. At the same time, as mentioned before, I joined the Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of the film, in the Marvel universe. In the comics, there’s a version of the Asgardianos of the Galaxy, a group that is a mixture of the characters of the Asgard with the cosmic. The MCU can be very good to bring in a version of this team with the addition of the “Thor”. First, the Avengers: Infinite War has shown, as the God of Thunder, it fits in well with the group. All of the scenes from “Thor” with the ” Guardians of the Galaxy, and the first meeting of the group with him, or in the search for the Breaking Storm, are among the best in the film. In addition to this, I did it with the Lord of the Stars, question the leadership. The other members love it, because it suggests that the two fight with knives, according to the position within the group. In spite of these points, it is worth to emphasize that it is not confirmed that Chris Hemsworth, the Thor is in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. The first is the direction and the screenplay by James Gunn. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is also not expected to the official debut of the single piece of information is that the film of the MCU that comes only after 2021.
