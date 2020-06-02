Tudo I Awards 2020: Cardi B, Beyoncé, Lauren Jauregui, Demi Lovato, Little Mix, TXT, Twice, and Taylor Swift most importantly, seus fãndoms indicated na categoria Fandom International

Were open yesterday (01/06), as votações da premiação Tudo I Awards 2020 do site Tudo Information and als is gerando quite conventional no Twitter, pois os fãs two indicated estão disseminating enough for os seus favorite ganharem nas categorias nas quais concorrem.
Já falamos de algumas categorias aqui, agora vamos falar da categoria Fandom Internacional, é uma das queridinhas do public de qualquer premiação, because quem votes for um artist ganhar um award são os fãs. To category Fandom International tem eight fandoms listed, são eles:
Bardigang – Cardi B
Bey Hive – Beyoncé
Jaguars – Lauren Jauregui
Lovatics – Demi Lovato
Mixers – Little Mix
MOA – TXT
Eleven – Twice
Swifties – Taylor Swift
A votação da premiação acontece no site Tudo Information and and allowed each person to vote a time per day, as votações ficam open até o dia 12 de julho, or the result will be reported no dia 15 de julho,
Hit National
Sound of Desculpas – Manu Gavassi
BRABA – Luísa Sonza
Chama Ela – Lexa feat Pedro Sampaio
Gelo – Melim
Life Went on – KAROL G, Simone & Simaria
Congratulations – Pabllo Vittar feat. Psirico
Exceeds – Marília Mendonça
Tudo OK – Thiaguinho MT feat Mila and JS OR Mao de Ouro
International Hit
Yellow – J Balvin
Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi
Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
Boss B*tch – Doja Cat
Dance Monkey – Tones and I
Don t Start Now – Dua Lipa
Hate Me – Ellie Goulding, Juice WRLD
Look At Her Now – Selena Gomez
