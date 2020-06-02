Tudo I Awards 2020: Cardi B, Beyoncé, Lauren Jauregui, Demi Lovato, Little Mix, TXT, Twice, and Taylor Swift most importantly, seus fãndoms indicated na categoria Fandom International

Were open yesterday (01/06), as votações da premiação Tudo I Awards 2020 do site Tudo Information and als is gerando quite conventional no Twitter, pois os fãs two indicated estão disseminating enough for os seus favorite ganharem nas categorias nas quais concorrem.

Já falamos de algumas categorias aqui, agora vamos falar da categoria Fandom Internacional, é uma das queridinhas do public de qualquer premiação, because quem votes for um artist ganhar um award são os fãs. To category Fandom International tem eight fandoms listed, são eles:

Bardigang – Cardi B

Bey Hive – Beyoncé

Jaguars – Lauren Jauregui

Lovatics – Demi Lovato

Mixers – Little Mix

MOA – TXT

Eleven – Twice

Swifties – Taylor Swift

A votação da premiação acontece no site Tudo Information and and allowed each person to vote a time per day, as votações ficam open até o dia 12 de julho, or the result will be reported no dia 15 de julho,

Confira os indicated in other categories:

Hit National

Sound of Desculpas – Manu Gavassi

BRABA – Luísa Sonza

Chama Ela – Lexa feat Pedro Sampaio

Gelo – Melim

Life Went on – KAROL G, Simone & Simaria

Congratulations – Pabllo Vittar feat. Psirico

Exceeds – Marília Mendonça

Tudo OK – Thiaguinho MT feat Mila and JS OR Mao de Ouro

International Hit

Yellow – J Balvin

Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi

Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

Boss B*tch – Doja Cat

Dance Monkey – Tones and I

Don t Start Now – Dua Lipa

Hate Me – Ellie Goulding, Juice WRLD

Look At Her Now – Selena Gomez