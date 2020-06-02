Valor Untamed | It’s good and worth Watching? Check out the Trailer, Synopsis, and more

Are you wanting to know everything about the movie Bravery, Indomitable available on Netflix? So, you’ve come to the right place! Here you will find the trailer, the cast, the plot, and all of the technical data sheet of the film to find out more about this great production of the world of entertainment.

Bravery, Indomitable, is a movie of Adventure, Drama, Western de 1h50min to the length in the direction of the Ethan Coen, Joel Coen and the stars Jeff Bridges, Hailee Steinfeld, Matt Damon and Josh Brolin. Below you can check out all the information about this production.

It’s good and worth watching?

The new version of the classic from 1969, with John Wayne, took shape at the hands of the brothers, In defense of Jeff Bridges in the role of the protagonist, Rooster Cogburn. The story is well written with a remarkable result, and it works very well for those who like the genre. Characters are interesting, the plot is well tied up and stunning visuals, the film entertains, and delivers the good times for those looking for action without the major pirotecnias.

Technical Data

Name: Bravery, Indomitable .

. Date of issue: 11/02/2011 .

.

Synopsis: The movie follows the drunken, rude, and totally fearless commissioner of Rooster Cogburn. The cantankerous Rooster is hired by a determined girl to find the man who killed his father and ran off with the savings of the family. As the new mistress of the Cogburn insists that he join him in the work, sparks fly. But the situation is going from difficult to disastrous when the inexperienced but enthusiastic Texas Ranger, goes in to the party.

Director: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen

The cast: Jeff Bridges , Hailee Steinfeld , Matt Damon , Josh Brolin . Length: 1h50min A Note To Imdb: 7.6 / 10 the 300299 users.





The Trailer

