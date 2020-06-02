We were 70 percent’: ‘at last we hit the target, ” says the creator of the anti-jair bolsonaro

The waves are authoritative, sponsored by the president’s Jair Jair Bolsonaro and their supporters are mobilizing diverse groups, in defense of democracy in the country in the last few days. On Sunday, the 31st, and movements which had the flags up against the fascism and dictatorship, among others, have had to face bolsonaristas on Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, and the famous Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, in the latter, the demonstration was largely formed by the fan-organized rival in football, and ended up in a confrontation with the Police.

Even though the articulation is still too early for that in front of the opposition to the bolsonarismo, a movement has gained momentum on social media in the last few days, we Are more than 70%. The term, coined by the economist in Edit makes reference to the percentage of the population evaluates the government’s jair bolsonaro, as regular, bad or very bad.

The hashtag #Somos70Porcento also came to be used in response to a campaign launched by the supporters of jair bolsonaro, who have made posts using the hashtag #Somos57Milhões, in reference to the number of votes received by the candidate of the DIFFERENCES in the presidential elections of 2018, against the petista, Fernando Haddad.

For the ed, by the immediate effect it shows that you “finally ” get the point”. In an interview with the VIEW, the company has said that it is a mistake to get stuck on the idea of actors competing in the political spectrum, to stand for the same ideas, so that you can have a union that is against jair bolsonaro. “The movement needs to come together on the agenda, the ideology, and in the claims. This is wrong,” he said.

To the economist, the government’s response to it will come by bringing ever-greater together with the military and the harshness of the responses on social media. “That’s why I would argue that people don’t go back. If there is a reaction, it’s because we hit the target,” he adds.

Here are the main excerpts from the interview with ed:

Why did the lord coined the phrase “we Are the 70 percent”? I was part of a live, and a survey by the Datafolha had just come out. In the discussion, one of the people who were disappointed by the support from the government to keep 30% of it, but then I called in for a discussion: 30% see a positive view of the government, it means that 70% of them having an impression to the contrary. That is, it was, in fact, for the most part. In that review, I felt that the form of the people had fallen. I told them that’s the big problem, and it turned out to be that the 70% did they behave as if they were on 30%, and vice-versa. It was at that moment when it all began.

Why is this most of took a long time to get positioned? The major stumbling block to the formation of these fronts, the opposition is due to the fact that people want to see the Squid is hugging the Earth and Gomes, Flávio Dino, with Luciano Huck. It’s not going to happen. We need to get out of the character, and get to the root cause. We have to stop the heroes, the strength of the hand, and be the cause of the resistance. Do we want to put the name of the people, but the truth is, the thing is that the people of the whole country mobilized for a good cause. They are fighting for different countries, and they are of different models. However, if the 70% who don’t accept it, and reject that which is in power at the moment to sit on without fear, it means that the game has turned.

At the trial of the lord, and because of the 30% is dominated by the narrative of the past? Because of the army’s bolsonarista in the networks, it’s bulky, but it’s also aggressive, and fake. That’s why they need so much of the many of the dislikes (“descurtir,” in the language of social networks). If this tactic works, they seem to have most of them. If you are successful in this endeavor, on the other hand, seems to be in the minority. And it is even worse when it’s the side of you that is trying to take over the narrative and put his hand on the machine-killing reputation. This is a modus operandi do people hold their peace.

The lord gives the wake up of those groups of the opposition? There’s a sequence of events. The climbing is authoritative, it has an impact, yes, but the other piece of it is that we are living in a pandemic, with tens of thousands of people are dying, record the negative of being broken and every day, as if to see the reaction of a government that cold-hearted. The government is there to protect life, to protect the group while in the nation. For this reason, it is not a coincidence that the protests have emerged at the end of the week, following a record of (record the number of new cases and deaths are reported). The disregard for this group, it makes a perfect breeding ground for people to embrace this idea.

In just a few days, the distinct personalities joined in the movement, from politicians to artists such as the tv presenter Xuxa Meneghel. What unites them is a group that is so widely held? There is nothing more contagious than courage. In the United States, you see, the people called out against injustice, against violence, and the death of a coward such as that of George’s Career. Do you see a young person such as the environmentalist, But Thunberg standing with the business side, fans and rivals are on the march, by asking simply “democracy”. I feel the need to be right up there with them. This feeling unites us.

The lord was expecting such a backlash? I was glad that my speech has become a movement. When I looked at the figures of Datafolha, I didn’t have that argument. But it caught on because it’s a tangible thing. Up to 70% are, in fact, true. We are in the majority in a tangible, noticeable way. This is a number that is. The research shows that: a failure of the approach of jair bolsonaro, with the Was to the proposals for arming the population, and the rejection of the speech of the prime minister, Ricardo Salles [Meio Ambiente]suggesting to move a herd of cattle during a pandemic. Anyway, those are failed by roughly the same stratum of the population, up to 70%.

How is the government going to react to your moves against it? It already is doing. Some of the supporters are trying to delegitimise the cause, for example. So I don’t know what the reaction will be harsh. The government will become more and more violent, it will move to attack the reputation, to increase the spread of fake news”. The government is going to want to be closer to that of the military, but it has to be seen as a positive sign: at last we hit the target. If there is a reaction, then that is a sign that you are uncomfortable.