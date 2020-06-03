After the ‘disaster’… Ana’s Dream reveals the recipe of the dish that was dropped on the floor

Thein the Dream the subject for a moment, a truly hilarious program that You have on the TV show’ the TVthis Saturday and Sunday. The actress and the author was invited by Manuel Luis Goucha to make a recipe in the kitchen, but a small annoyance has turned out to be able to show you the final result by leaving the plate to fall to the ground.

Over time it has become viral in media and social networks, the Dream has decided to show off for the fans as well as would have been the side dish, if you don’t have just walked out on the floor, and yet he prescribes to the fans.

Below is a photo that shows the photo and the full recipe on the fricassé the brazilian, Ana Guiomar.

See this posting on Instagram HERE It IS! Fricassé in the brazilian style by, @maejanaotenhosopa these revenues, which I did (or tried to do ) in thetvivocenatv now. Ingredients : – Leftover chicken meat (baked /boiled) – 1 chopped onion – 2 garlic cloves – minced tomato-q. b. – Potato straw-q. b. – Slices of cheese, q. b-Salt/Olive oil /black Pepper q. b. the Steps of : – in A pan put a drizzle of olive oil and sauté the onion and the garlic When it is to your taste, add in the Leftover shredded chicken, and stir-frying a little, Add the pulp, tomato, season to your taste with salt and pepper and let it cook for 5 minutes on medium-low heat, involving, always – On oven tray to organize your fricassé – Put it in the bottom of the sautã © ed chicken, then cover with the slices of cheese and finish with a crisp, straw – put in the oven for 10/15 minutes to the 160ºg Ps – the photo in the following images, the steps of A publication is shared by the Ana’s Dream (@anaguiomar.the official on the 29th of May, 2020 at 1:41 pm PDT

Read More: Video. Ana’s Dream of a kitchen in the ‘are You on TV” and let the plate fall to the ground