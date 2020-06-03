Alexandra Daddario makes you think about a relationship with Zac Efron

Thelexandra Daddario and Zac Efron have been spotted in the atmosphere of great complicity in the new Movie & TV Awards. Now, the actress has decided to reveal the whole truth about his relationship with the artist.
In a recent interview with E! News, and She told me that it is only a friendship.
Asked about a photo posted on Instagram, in what appears to be kissed by the actress, She has clarified all the doubts.
The “Zac and I have been working very closely with the movie. I can understand why people go crazy for something like this, but Zac and I are very good friends,” said the actress.
Zac and Alex are working together on the shoot for the filmBaywatch’.
