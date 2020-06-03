An expert explains how it is possible to adjust the scenes of Henry Cavill with a moustache in the Justice League of america

By the time the movie Justice league of america appeared on the big screen, fans immediately cheered up their noses at what they saw. The sequel to Batman vs. Superman, the: The Source of Justice, it seemed to clash with that of the previous film, and he did not have the face to Zack Snyder, who had been out of production for the feature because of a personal tragedy, making the studio, to summon, Joss Whedon, to get the job done. But it seems that the more troubled the fans, it was the word of Henry Cavill.

When the actors were called back to re-do several of the scenes, Cavill was already in the middle of the filming of Mission: Impossible, This According to a feature in his character was the facial hair. And with that, Whedon came up with the idea of removing the mustache, digitally on the issue, which came out worse than the order. The entire world he realized and he made a joke about the situation.

With the advent of the Snyder’s Cut on HBO Max, the new streaming service of the Warner case, a lot of people have been wondering if it is possible to take in the scene in which Henry appears to be exciting, and there are even rumors that the actor is going to make a remake of the sequences.

A special-effects expert, he explained to the web site Heroic Hollywood (as is the case in the process. “If Cavill was in the studio, and on the assumption that it is in the same physical shape than three years ago, it may be easier to redo the recording of the whole of the body, and in performance, painting a picture of the old scenes and replaced them with the new, and current scenes, and special effects. It depends on a lot of the complexity of the scenes that Snyder wants to use it, and how many you will need to do it, but it’s possible.”

The editing of the Snyder’s Cut will come out of the most expensive, because if. Early reports, however, they found that it would cost between 20 and 30 million dollars, but the producers of the film have reported that this figure is much higher, and that they should not go out for less than 80 million us dollars (about 429 million reais in present value).

