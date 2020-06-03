CEOs have been black from the US they come for the public to comment on the protest – 02/06/2020

(Bloomberg) — Some of the business leaders, the blacks, the most prominent member of the United States have evaluated publicly on the protests that are plaguing the country. When you share your own experiences, argue for the union, and to seek to reassure the employees.

Directors, presidents of companies, such as Tapestry and Merck & co are not the first officers from the spotlight to comment on the matter. But, by calling attention to its origins and to relate the painful experiences of discrimination, and they add their voices to the call for non-U.S. companies, which require the union, and to be calm.

Jide Zeitlin, chief executive officer of the Tapestry, the owner of the trademark Coach and Kate Spade, she wrote about the experiences I had when I was 20-something years ago, in a post on the LinkedIn website. He recalls that when he traveled to South Africa was racially divided, and after he finished the faculty of management to defend the miners and the black underprivileged. A week after his arrival, he had his first contact with tear gas and rubber bullets. The lessons, he earned it for a life time.

“We can replace our windows, and handbags, but you can’t bring it back, and George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, Emmett Till, and many others,” writes Zeitlin. “Each and every one of those lives of black women matter.”

Ken Frazier, ceo of Merck pharmaceutical, said in an interview with CNBC that the protests have been triggered by the belated response of the authorities and the public on the murder of George’s Career, for law enforcement in Minneapolis on may 25.

“The african-american community you see in this video is that the african-american, and that it could be me, or any of the other african-american’s being treated as less than human,” said Frazier, adding that the arrest of the police officer it took days.

‘Inhuman treatment’

“The community saw it, was that they were on the streets – that a police officer, much less all the other police officers would not be arrested by the treatment is clearly inhuman, from a private citizen,” he said.

Marvin Ellison, the CEO of Lowe’s, he wrote about growing up in the segregated south of the united states, and the oppression of the caste system of racial that which your family is subject. He urged the union to combat racism and hate.

“I have a personal understanding of the fear and frustration that so many of you guys are feeling,” wrote Ellison in a post on Twitter. “To overcome the challenges that we all face, we need to use our voices to demand that the ignorance and racism to come to an end.”

The small number of executives in the blacks, which they express in their opinions on the matter in front of the biggest american companies calls attention to the fact that only 1% of the CEOs of the companies in the S&P 500 index are in the black, and that there has been very little progress in the last few years.

The S&P 500, the directors of the afro-american accounted for only 1% of the members of the board, and in 37% of the councils did not have an executive in black, according to an analysis conducted last year by Black Enterprise magazine.

“Not everyone can be a CEO, sure, but why is it that a group of people who are able to consistently do well, you do not get the opportunity?”, he said Karen Boykin-Towns, vice-president of the national board of directors of the association, the NAACP, and the senior advisor of the public relations firm sard pntd methodological approach Verbinnen & Co.

