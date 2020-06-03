Chris Evans says he would not return as spider-man

In spite of all of the events of the Upcoming Deadlinethere is a new hope for Chris Evans ‘ return as Captain America in a movie from the Marvel universe. But it seems that it’s not going to happen. In an interview on the Graham Norton Show, Chris Evans has revealed that his time at the paper ended up.

This is not to say, however, that Evans may have just left the character. “It was a great experience, and we came out with a score so high that it would be risky to revisit it, in my opinion,” he said. “I think it’s better to leave it this way,” said the actor, in a tone that makes sense.

Even though some of the characters of Marvel comics, you are very dear to us, in the studio, you run the risk of losing the reliability and the quality of the Cinematographic Universe, if you start to experience the characters just to please the fans.

Image: Marvel Comics

Evans also said he’s working on other things right now. In addition, he believes that spider-man has had a trajectory of the complex, in the MCU, and there is no reason for you to share what you’ve already had a great story, very well finished. “I think they’ve done a pretty good job of it, leaving him to complete his journey. If you are revisiting it, it may not be a matter of picking up the money. It can’t be just because people want to be excited about. That would be adding to the story? So many things have to come together. It does not seem, at this point, it would be an interesting thing”.

It looks like we ended up with the arc of Captain America, Chris Evans, and the level of demand for the actor, we now know that, if he returns, will probably be the Marvel you have done it from the idea that it is much more than just shopping. Let’s hope for it to be that way.

Some of the other stuff in which Chris Evans is working on, you know, he ended his participation on the first season of the Defending Jacobthe Apple TV, and it should appear in the story Little Shop of Horrors and in the united states The Bermuda Triangleby Scott Derrickson. Both of these films are in the process of pre-production.

Source: Comicbook