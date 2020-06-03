Cole Sprouse, is arrested during a protest, and he explains the reason for which you disclosed the matter

The actor, of Riverdale, Cole Sprouse I was at one of the protests in the united states the movement for Black Lives Matter when he was detained on Sunday, may 31st and spoke about it in a blog post on social media. According to the actor, he didn’t want to feed the media, they will tell you all about his imprisonment, but to open people’s eyes to what’s really important.

“A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, has been arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. Therefore, prior to the pack of things they directly experience the sensationalism of the media decides to tell you what it is about me, that there is a need to talk to you about the circumstances: in The lives of black women matter the most. Rioting and looting is a legitimate form of protest. The media by nature is going to show you that it is most sensational, and that the only proof of an agenda that is racist of long standing,” he started it.

“I have been detained in the period leading up to, as many of you that were at the cutting edge of Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and we have been told that if you don’t recuássemos, we would have been stuck. Even when many of them turned to leave, we found the other line of police officers blocking our path. At this point, they were on the moor”.

“It must be said that, as a man, white, straight and picture to the public, and the institutional consequences of my holding are as nothing in comparison with the other people in the movement. This is not a story about me, and I hope that the media don’t turn it into something about me…. This is, or will be, a time in which we will stay close to other people, to the extent that the situation is getting worse by providing support for well-educated, demonstrating, and doing the right thing for you. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope that others in my position to feel this.”

He also commented on the presence of the cameras inside the police cars, where he and the others were being held. “I have noticed that there are cameras that roll around the inside of the police cars during the whole of our detention, we hope that it will help”. The post from the actor, until the early morning hours on Monday, 01 June, had grown to more than 1 million liked it, and more than 10 thousand comments.

