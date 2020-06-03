Europe started a center for the coal! And what she said to Greta? ECHO

They didn’t want a new coal-burning in Europe. It was an immense pressure that wouldn’t happen. But the center was born, and Greta Thunberg tweeted.

At the end of the week we had exciting news. It was opened more in a center of the coal in Europe, and there, near Dortmund, in Germany, a country of great level-headed. Don’t cut the ribbon because of the environment he was cut off with a knife, but he lit the fire in the furnace, and in the news. And what is that on Saturday, tweeted Greta Thunberg? “We have already signed up to lead the way to avoid a climate disaster – and a look at this the signal we send to the rest of the world?”

The finger in the wound. In the picture of Caravaggio’s, St. Thomas’s doubt. What is the message that Europe is sending to the world? If Europe is able to usher in a central location, so that others should not do it? If the rationale of the German justifies it, the center is good, on the other rational, it will not be just as good? So, we’re going in there to inaugurate the 400 coal-fired power plants that are currently in the planning and construction all over the world.

See as well the rationale of the German government, and the Uniper/Fortum, owner of the new plant, citing the press release explaining “the transition to a low-emission society, ” must be made without compromising security of supply or an affordable cost-of-energy-in a socially just manner”. Impossible to be in dispute, there is nothing more unassailable! But, damn it, that’s not the point of the whole world?

It is clear that the reason the German is in the same sense. Opened, Datteln 4, which goes close to the power of the Latter, and made sure all the little old ladies Datteln 1-3 and Shamrock (Herne). The plant has a lot of utility because it delivers energy and heat to 100,000 households, and it puts the train on the floor. The sum of all issues, and it runs cleaner than the plants it replaces. And to close the doors in 2038.

And it is also clear that the reason you’re awesome. An alternative if you were to give it to the Victims. In India, there has been with coal-fired power plants that, over the course of the last 20 years have brought electricity to the rest of us? The right to electricity is not a basic human right?

I would like to point to the complexity of the challenge of decarbonisation, because nothing is for sure, it would be too innocent to think of it, we just need to do it in the road, and the rational, there are many and contradictory. On one side we have all the technology to create a world that is decarbonised, but on the other, we have all the pricing, the investments to be amortized, the church, the needs, and the needs of the most basic, geo-politics, history, value chains, and the national priorities. The world has never been as well-behaved, so that you would have to do it now?

For example, I am concerned about, frankly, the rationale of eu policy, which we call the ” Just Transition. Here, for years now, unions have raised the banner of social compensation through the unemployment generated by the closure of the power plants and coal mines in europe. Of course, for the sake of the common good, which is the decarbonisation of the local communities of the areas of the mine and the plant could not be appealed against to the unemployment and the bankruptcy of the social. And because of that, and, well, the European Union has adopted the idea of the union of the Just, to Display. A big money is out there to generate employment and to defend the social well-being. It also covers the Uk.

But, once again, the rational market is the only reason in Europe. In Colombia, South Africa, Nigeria, Angola, and for all countries dependent on the export of coal and oil, for the decarbonization of the european will have a devastating effect on their economy, on jobs, on social well-being of tens of thousands of families who have worked hard to give you the energy to Europe. And, for those countries, to their communities, and the envelope of the Just-in Display does not exist.

So, it occurs to me to think that something complex is happening as a result of the eu think of itself, which is a good thing, and it’s hard, but it is not on our own desires and expectations. Maybe we could get a look at it.

https://twitter.com/GretaThunberg

https://www.fortum.com/media/2020/05/fortums-statement-commissioning-datteln-4-power-plant