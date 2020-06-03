Forbes Alleges That Kylie Jenner Lied About Equity And Takes The Title Of Billionaire From The Businesswoman

According to the magazine, Kylie Jenner and her family may have inflated results from the influencer’s company to make their assets look bigger

The American magazine “Forbes” published an article last Friday (29) in which it accuses model and influencer Kylie Jenner of having inflated and lied about the results of her cosmetics brand Kylie Cosmetics.

In March 2019, Forbes had declared that Jenner had become the youngest person in the world to become a billionaire, overtaking Mark Zuckerberg. After the controversy, the American magazine removed the youngest of the Kardashian family from its famous list of billionaires.

In the article, “Forbes” claims to have recalculated Jenner’s net worth, concluding that the businesswoman does not hold as much of a fortune as she claimed to have.

According to the text, the doubt about Jenner’s real assets began after the influencer sold 51% of the company’s shares to beauty giant Coty.

The case got stranger when Coty, through its financial records, showed that Jenner’s business is significantly smaller and less profitable than socialite and her family made it seem.

According to Coty’s data, Kylie Cosmetics’ revenues for 2019, a year before the deal, show a profit of $177 million, a figure much lower than the estimates for the period.

The multinational says that in 2019, Kylie Cosmetics sales increased 40% compared to 2018 – which means that the business generated only US $125 million at the time, contrary to what was reported to “Forbes” in the past.

“Taking into account all this new information and considering the pandemic,“ Forbes ”recalculated Kylie’s net worth and concluded that she is not a billionaire. A more realistic account of your personal fortune estimates just under $ 900 million, “says an excerpt from the” Forbes “report.

The publication also accused the influencer’s family of creating income tax returns, which “were probably falsified”, to inflate Jenner’s fortune.

“The unusual extremes that Jenners were willing to go to reveal how desperate some of the billionaires are to look even richer,” wrote the magazine.

The American portal “The Post”, after the “Forbes” article aired, said that a source close to the Jenners said that the socialite’s family is driven by rivalry between the sisters. Kylie Jenner is a half-sister to the Kardashians sisters, a famous American entertainment family.

According to the anonymous source, the goal of listing Jenner as a billionaire was just a public relations trick to make her stand out more than her sisters.

“All Kardashian girls are screaming for attention. Among the Kardashian-Jenner family, there is always a discussion about which of the girls would be the most successful and who has the most talent, “said the source according to the portal” The Post “.

Through her Twitter, Kylie Jenner defended herself against the accusations and said that the magazine’s accusations are “imprecise” and that they are “unproven assumptions”. The socialite also claims that she never asked for a title and that she never lied to get it.

what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

After publishing the anonymous source’s statements, “The Post” reported that Michael Kump, Kylie Jenner’s lawyer, demanded that “Forbes” retract the report.

“The article is full of lies. It is said that ‘Forbes’ has dedicated three reporters to investigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis on Kylie’s equity. We wouldn’t expect that from a supermarket tabloid, let alone ‘Forbes’, ”wrote the lawyer.