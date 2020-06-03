Halsey reveals that he was beaten during a protest in the us

Halsey said that he lived close to the police violence that took place in December. The artist has commented that, even for a signal to be peaceful in the place, they were greeted with gunfire.

“[A polícia] fired rubber bullets on us. We don’t violate that line. All the hands were raised. The real estate property. And they gasearam and opened fire ”, posted in Halsey, with the pictures of the event.

The fact that the he was in Brazil last yearstill, he added: “I am struck by the layers of tissue, and for that I am extremely privileged. Up close, it would cause serious injury”.

