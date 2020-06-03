I And: the singer of santa catarina, brazil, is compared with the star of the film

At the age of 21, the singer from the state of santa catarina in the Junior Villa is a promise to the country. His latest music work, ‘the Heart in the Window in the last week, it topped the ranking of the most asked for in some of the radio stations within the Southern part of the country.

The singer began his career in the music due to the influence of the family. At age 12, he was already coming to the club from the viola, in Italy, in the west of Santa Catarina state, his home town. But he calls attention not only for his musical talent, social networks have been compared to the stars of the film, and it is now called the “Thor” And by the physical resemblance to the actor who played the six million dollar man-the american, in the movie of the year 2011.

Chris Hemsworth played Thor, produced by Marvel Studios. (Photo below: Hugo Boss, the disclosure )

Some fans have started a comparison on the social networks, and the surname ended up getting. I particularly like that, after all, you do not have to complain about the likeness of the Human, and Chris Hemsworth (laughs).

The Junior Villa and Lian Hemsworth. It or isn’t it? (Photo below: Instagram, play )

The possibility of finding look-alike actors throughout quarantine in the state, is the largest, the Villa is currently alternating his residence between san francisco and Goiania-go, but you are spending a few days at the home of the family.

I’m spending a few days in the state of Santa Catarina, in the place of my father. Here you can get a little, let your hair down, do some hiking, this will leave the quarantine, a lot more peace and quiet.

The singer is currently in the dissemination of his most recent work, the DVD is a Live and well recorded at the Time. The Junior has also taken advantage of the free time to write.

I like to talk over the music and the lyrics.

Among the songs in her repertoire, the singer from the state of santa catarina stands out in a that best represents.

The song is ‘the Best Words’ this is my favorite because I identify so much with the message you passed across in the music. I am very happy to have a big impact on her as well.