“It was pretty ugly what happened” – Lsusports

If you like gruesome stories, you are in the right place. We have prepared a list of 6 books to read-very dark for you to take home with you. It is worth noting that all of them are with the best price on Amazon. Take a look at:

1. H. P. Lovecraft – Cosmic Edition, – https://amzn.to/2XRUgfL

What about going on a road trip through the brilliant mind of H. P. Lovecraft? This book brings together a special selection of short stories and novels of the author, who made his mark in the XX.

2. Edgar Allan Poe: the feeling of fear, classic https://amzn.to/3drFjrl

When the subject matter deals with events of terrible, by Edgar Allan Poe, you can’t miss it, right? This program has a hard cover, woodcut illustrations to take your breath away, and a collection of short stories of success and achievement.

3. Doctor sleep https://amzn.to/2U4FOzT

In this sequel to the classic ‘The shining’, He goes to visit a community of Alcoholics Anonymous in New Hampshire, and it helps the patients in a nursing home, with the power remaining in the light. There, he meets Abra Stone, a young girl who ends up bringing up the ghosts of the past and work things out.

4. Trail of Blood: Jack the Ripper – https://amzn.to/2yWzuDj

In this book, you are going to venture out with The Rose, a young woman from london who is more into the lab with his uncle.

5. The bazaar of bad dreams – https://amzn.to/3cvbp46

With themes, electrifying, this book brings together the stories that involve morality, life after death, guilt, and mistakes. Not to mention that, before each story by Stephen King, revealed the information as well as interesting.

6. Frankenstein: The classic is still alive! – https://amzn.to/3dxWtDS

This is a special edition of the 200 year history of one of the stories in the most gruesome of all time, brings to the fore the myth of the Frankenstein illustrations by visual artist Pedro Franz.

