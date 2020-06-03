‘Jojo Rabbit’ wins Toronto film Festival, with a satire about the nazi era | Film

“Jojo Rabbit”, won this Sunday (the 15th), the Toronto People’s Choice Award, the main award of the Festival the International of Cinema of a reward, which puts the film into a comfortable position in the play-off Series.

The film, directed by new zealander Taika Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok”), is set during the Second World War, and tells the story of a boy, the German who has Adolf Hitler as an imaginary friend.

Considered to be a “satire against the hatred, the film explains how the young man, a member of the Hitler Youth and the lover of a nazi uniform, and the burning of the books, only to find that her mother (Scarlett Johansson) are hiding a jewish girl in the attic of his house.

“Jojo Rabbit” trumped “Another Story”, also starring Johansson, the winner of the Palme d’or at Cannes, including “the Parasite”, directed by south Korean Bong Joon-ho.

The Toronto People’s Choice Award, which is entirely decided by votes from the public, the festival has a strong history of predicting the movies that will make you a success at the academy awards.

In the course of the last seven winners at Toronto have been nominated in the category for Best picture in the Academy awards, and two of them have won academy awards, including the “Green Book,” the surprising winner of the 2019 at the latest.

1, 3 and Scarlett Johansson poses for photographs before the screening of ‘Jojo Rabbit’ at the film Festival in Toronto (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Scarlett Johansson poses for photographs before the screening of ‘Jojo Rabbit’ at the film Festival in Toronto (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Other examples of Oscar-winning films that started his career of success, winning the Toronto film Festival went to "12 years slave" (2013), "The king's speech" (2010), and "I Want to be a Millionaire" (2008).

“Well Rabbit,” has received critical unmet after its world premiere at the festival ofce.

The trade magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, cautioned that the approach is a caricature of the German nazi’s “can’t see as well as the things that deepen and advance,” while daily Variety’s described as a “comedy of nazi bitter for you to feel good.”

But of all the studios, Fox Searchlight, which is now owned by Disney, expect this to be a success in Toronto to help them with the movie to follow in the footsteps of “the Green Book”.

The International Film Festival in Toronto, is the largest in North America. This year, it has presented more than 300 films from 84 countries, including 133 in the world premieres.

2 of the 3 Roman, Griffin, Davis, Taika Waititi, and Scarlett Johansson in a scene from “Jojo Rabbit” — this one’s easy. Roman, Griffin, Davis, Taika Waititi, and Scarlett Johansson in a scene from “Jojo Rabbit” — this one’s easy.

Breaking with the tradition of previous years, premiums in 2019 have been announced on the Internet.

On Monday (9) was celebrated at the first annual gala to benefit the festival’s history, which was awarded a special prize to the trajectory of the film.

Meryl Streep, who is currently promoting in the united states, “The Laundromat”, in the Series on the Panama Papers, and was awarded for his career as an actor.

Joaquin Phoenix the protagonist of “Wild,” which made its world premiere on the same day as the show in Toronto he obtained the same award in the men’s category.

Taika Waititi ("Well Active"), was awarded the prize for best new director, while a new award, that would be the young female talent it was for the filmmaker, the French-Mati Diop ("Atlantics").