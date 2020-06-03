Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande release the music for a good cause.

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have teamed up for a new song, as well as announced on this past Friday. The first single, ‘Stuck with U’, has the the goal to help those most in need during the the pandemic the Covid-19.

According to the press release of the international, all the money raised through the song, which will be released on the 8th of in maywill be the First Responders to Children’s Foundation

A piece of news that is Bieber he made a point of sharing it on Twitter. “Very, very excited about this because we finally made it happen,” he began to write on the social network, about collaborating with Ariana.

Here’s the posting on the full text:

For your time, Ariana Grande has also spoken on the topic for the fans:

