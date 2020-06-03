Lady Gaga presents her vision of the world in the ‘Chromatica’

Welcome to the Chromaticain : the sixth album for the Lady Gaga it means a lot more than the return of the artist to the cover. The drive comes from the vision of the world through the eyes of Her in the middle of a battle, in order to get out of the depths of who she was.

“I want to take a drive to encourage people to reanimarem, even in the saddest moments. “If you’re going through stages of pain, and you’re listening to this song, just know that I know what it is to feel the pain. And I also know what it’s like to not let this ruin her life,” said the singer about the album, the The Paper Magazine.

The academy awards, the Grammys, on the side of the Tony Bennettareas of intense, the policy response to the new york to find a cure for his pain, it was far from what their eyes could see in the last few years, but intrinsíco in their ears: and the sound of the music. Such a factor has become so important in the battle for Her during the making of the album, which is the symbol of the Chromatica it is the mathematical symbol for a sound.

The disc, which is divided into three interludes from the orchestra which are transformed in the experience of an album popin fact it seems for a while to an unknown planet in which, according to Her, songs are calm, they are forbidden, and even the sad moments were accompanied by the beats of house and playing at home.

After the first interlude, “Chromatica-I”, it appears to be coming into a world of Game Of Thrones however, for the nostalgic, and the undisputed dance “Alice”, it becomes clear that the rest of the world in which we are visiting, it is based on the dance-floor, the clutter in the music. The choice of the song and the first album could not have been more perfect to introduce the idea of the disc.

“Could you put me out of this alive?”, asks Her to in the first sentence of the album, and it’s a question, difficult as it was not made by chance, since, despite being one of the most danceable of the year-the artist is the one that has all the letters of my own to it. “Maestro, play me your symphony I will listen to anything / Take-me-on-a-trip, DJ, free, to my mind, the situation of the song is clear in passages such as this one, which reinforce the point that perhaps, in the popular phrase, “Who dances its evils will be surprised”, to be more compatible with the world’s Chromatica.

The story of the album is aimed to narrate the film, this is how it is apparently not linear, with ups and downs along the journey of Her being seated so that you do not as cohesive with the story.

The song “Fun Tonight” “911”, “Plastic Doll”, and “Replay” to show the moments of darkness in this adventure, with the emphasis to the “911” track, which talks about the relationship of Her with an antipsychotic as it takes to tame on its own, by stating in the song that her greatest enemy is herself. The medication is so strong that it can stop the artist from a dull, as he sings the line, “you Can’t see my cry” is, however, to see the remédico as one of salvation, describing it as “the Paradise is in my hands.

The different tones of voice to Her, and the don’t want them to in the song, making it a strong contender for the best song on the disc.

The moments of hope and happiness through music, and love, and the components beyond doubt in the Chromaticato appear on the album, “Stupid Love”, “Free Woman”, “Puzzle”, “1000 Doves”, “must be sought From Above, with Elton John, “Action”, “Rain On Me”, with the Ariana Grande and the “Sour Candy”, with BLACKPINK, the collaborations that might not otherwise have been made to perfect the strategy, bringing together two of the biggest names in pop over the last few years to take care of their fans, while Gaga has not returned to date.

Indeed, the biggest surprise of this album comes on the fourteenth track, in co-operation with the tale of Her, the one who Sir He’s Performing With Elton John. The song slowly with the piano? In Chromatica no one has ever heard of.

The song symbolizes the relationship of gratitude with which both the artists have with the music, so to save your life in times so critical, looking back at his childhood and his discovery of the sound that made them both stars, Then the signal split in two and The sound created stars like me and you / Before there was love, there was a silence”.

The letter is exciting, it is accompanied by a beat, very catchy, which has the biggest surprise yet end as fast as it leaves the track in a special and strange experience.

The tour ends with a bizarre, glowing, ultra-fun, “Babylon”, a celebration of the challenges faced by the female singer throughout the album, but more than that, she says, is symbolic of the beginning of a new era and a new one, “she”, she will continue to dance between the new obstacles that are sure to follow.

Chromatica this is manifest in the world through the lenses of pink that Lady Gaga appears to go to battle every day for you to read a disc in the battle for better mental health, and the quest for the self and for those around us.

And it’s more than a gift to his fans, it was a present to herself, more than ever, after so many years of my career, and if allowing yourself to be vulnerable with yourself and with the public is through the beat of the music, the one who truly makes your heart alive.