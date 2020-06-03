‘Nancy Drew’, ‘Kidding’ and ‘Tieta’ coming to the platform in June, to see more of their dance

In addition to the already announced ‘Nancy Drew’, new, series, soap operas, and the content of humor, come to the book of Globoplay at the end of June. The highlights are ‘Kidding’ with Jim Carrey, and the spin-off of ‘The Vampire Diaries’: ‘The Originals’ and the ‘Legacies’ – yet on the day of the premiere broadcast.

Following the planning of the streaming platform to offer a 15-day dramas of classic TV Globo, “Tieta” (1989), starring Betty Faria arrives at the day 08 of the month of June. On the same day the 22nd, it will be because of the story about the roma culture, ‘Blasts the Heart’.

Amongst all the exclusive content of the humor produced by the quarantine, from the 5th day, the platform will have the program Sterblitch don’t have a Talk Show, the Talk-Show”, with Eduardo Sterblitch interviews, games, and exchanges with guests, both anonymous and famous.

Created by Bruno Mazzeo and the director, Jane Jabace of the series, ‘Diary of a Confined’ premiere September 26.

Here’s a list of the productions that make their debut, with their dates:

02/6

House of Lies – House of Lies (2012 – 2016)

Series, Comedy, drama

Synopsis: With the questionable practices in his personal and professional life, Marty Kaan leads a consulting team who do their best to satisfy their customers.

Cast: Don Cheadle, Kristen Bell, Ben Schwartz, Josh Lawson, Donis Leonard, Jr. , Glynn Turman, Dawn Olivieri, Lais Pedroso, Jenny Slate

58 episodes

Dra. She (2018)

Series – Comedy

Synopsis: Dra. She is a psychoanalyst, that is because of the economic crisis, resolves to close his or her office and shall serve for a room of your home. The change ends up causing a lot of confusion in the family.

Cast: Tom Cavalcanti Wrote Later, Manuela Aidar, Fernanda Concon, Gustavo Daneluz, Robert William, Juliana Guimarães, Marcelo Brown, Adriana Nunes, James, Barnabas,

20 episodes

The Multi-Tone

Series – Comedy

Synopsis: Tom Cavalcante, he interprets his characters, and gets along with a lot of humor. In addition to the skits, and music, he entertained the audience with a satire of the political universe.

People: Daniel, Tiago Abravanel, Bruno & Marrone, among others.

04/6

Elementary – Season 6 & 7 (2018 – 2019)

Series – Drama, mystery

Synopsis: in This modern-day version of the classic by sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s double-Holmes-and-Joan-Watson-are the investigators who will assist the New York police solve difficult crimes.

Cast: Jonny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu, Aidan Quinn, Jon Michael Hill, Jordan Gelber, John Noble, Ophelia Lovibond, Nelsan Ellis, Ato Essandoh.

34 episodes

The Urgency To Zero (2016)

Series – Drama, medical

Synopsis: On the day-to-day drive to the transplant Hospital, san Francisco Balmis, the professional struggle against time and other odds, to save the patients at risk.

Cast: Marcos Javier Fernández Eimil, Covadonga Berdiñas, Nacho Castaño, Ana Basin, in Salvador del Rio, Raquel Espada, Julia Gomez, Jennifer Said.

15 episodes

Future Man: The Time Traveler (2017 – 2020)

The series – Action, adventure, comedy

Year of production: 2017 – 2020

Executive summary: The porter-addicted to video games that He Futturman becomes the salvation of the world, after being recruited in order to avoid the extinction of humanity through time travel.

Cast: Josh Hutcherson, Eliza Coupe, Derek Wilson, Haley Joel Osment, Glenne Headly, Ed Begley, Jr. Sara Amini, Robert Craighead, Jade Catta-Preta, Shaun J., Brown, Timothy Hornor, Ratify Gupta

26 episodes

05/6

Sterblitch don’t have a Talk Show: the Talk Show (2020)

Series – Comedy

Synopsis: During the two days of the week, the Day goes live on the internet and started to create a collective mix of humor, characters, games, songs, and interviews. As such, a ‘ Lost in the Night,” at the time of the pandemic. After this interaction, the internet, and the result is a program that edit, the 30 minutes of the best moments of your lives, and in the Gshow.

Cast: Eduardo Sterblitch

Authors: Daniela Ocampo, Eduardo Sterblitch

12 episodes

Nancy Drew (2019)

Series – Drama, mystery

Synopsis: In a delicate moment, after a family tragedy, a young Nancy Drew is back in the life of a detective is to investigate crime, mysterious, in a town full of suspects with secrets.

Cast: Kennedy McMann, Leah, Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith, Scott Wolf, Alvina, August, Stephanie Van Dyck, And Adam Beach

22 episodes

08/6

Tieta (1989 – 1990)

The novel

Cast: Betty Faria, Joana Fomm, José Mayer, Reginaldo Faria And Lídia Brondi, Yoná Magalhães, Marcos, Paulo, Arlete Salles, Cássio Gabus Mendes

Author: Aguinaldo Silva and Ricardo Linhares, Ana Maria Moretzsohn

Director: Paulo Ubiratan

09/6

A couple of Girls in Trouble (2011 – 2017)

Series – Comedy

Synopsis: it’s the lack of money to approach the two youth members with an experience distinct from each other. Living and working together, these two friends plan to enrich themselves with the business of cupcakes.

Cast: Kat Dennings’s Hairstyles, Beth Behrs, Garrett Morris, Jonathan Kite, Matthew Moy, Jennifer Coolidge, Ed Morris, Patrick Cox, Ryan Hansen

The 138 episodes

11/6

The Blacklist: The Redemption (2011 – 2017)

The series – Action, crime,

Year of production:

Synopsis: on A journey of redemption and discovery, the undercover agent, Tom Keense well as the clever Scottie, the leader of a secret organisation that solves the problems that the government doesn’t care.

Cast: Famke Janssen, Ryan Eggold, Edi Gathegi, Tawny Cypress, Adrian Martinez, Theodora Miranne, Terry O ‘ Quinn, Dan Amboyer, Malik Burke

8 episodes

22/6

It Explodes Into A Heart (1995 – 1996)

The novel

Starring: Tereza Seiblitz, Edson Celulari, Maria Louise Thomas, Ricardo Macchi, Françoise Forton, Leandra Leal, Felipe Folgosi, Rodrigo Santoro, Paul Joseph

Author: Glória Perez

Director: Paulo Ubiratan

24/6

What Kind Of World Is This? Japan – Season 10 (2020)

Series – Journalism, and documentary film

Synopsis: The World is all This? it arrives in Japan in time for the country, when the cruise ship the Diamond Princess, docked near Tokyo, which is the main focus of the coronaviruses away from the epicenter in China. The team is going to give this show a look that is different to the culture of the country, touching on the cuisine, and the role of women in society, and environmental issues.

Cast: Andrew French, by Michel Coeli, and Rodrigo Cebrian

5 episodes

26/6

The diary of a Confined (2020)

Series – Comedy

Synopsis: The series is a chronicle of the ways that you show in the sketch for short, is the everyday Swim (Bruno Mazzeo), a man of the middle class of the 40’s, and a few years ago, which tries to capture the new reality of the times and social isolation.

Cast: Bruno Mazzeo, Déborah Bloch, Lúcio Mauro Filho, Fernanda Torres

Any other transactions that arrive in June are: “Babylon” – the Season 3 finale, “Mom”, “The Red Line: the Lives of Cross,” “The Mentalist”, the “big Disease with a” C”, “The Outsiders”, “Counterpart: the Parallel World”, “Charmed” Season 8, “I’m Free” – the Season 3 finale, and Will “Glue” for the Season 7.