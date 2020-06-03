New Photos Of The Second Season Of Ramy Reveal The Participation Of Mia Khalifa

The A24 released through their social networks, new photos of the second season of RAMY, series broadcast exclusively by HULU.

Among the images, the producer took the opportunity to reveal Mia Khalifa’s participation in the plot. Its role has not yet been revealed, as well as its importance in history.

“Miraculously good. RAMY is a feat to behold.” (@latimes) Mashallah! @ramy is back and he has some new friends. Season 2 is now streaming on @hulu pic.twitter.com/hxZpwefHwP — A24 (@A24) May 29, 2020

Ramy (Ramy Youssef), son of Egyptian immigrants, is on a spiritually conflicting journey in his New Jersey neighborhood, among his Muslim community that thinks life is a constant test, his millennial friends who think life is full of infinites possibilities and a God who is always watching.

Ramy’s second season is already at HULU.