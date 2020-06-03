Neymar speaks after receiving the criticism: “the Lives of the black mind” – the one Who

+



Neymar (Photo Reproduction In Instagram)

Neymar Jr. decided to vote this Tuesday, and (2) on the motion antirracistas, which took place at the end of the week, in the United States and in Brazil. The player has already been charged for the Felipe Neto on Twitter — and then regretted it and deleted the post, saying that “a white man should not be recovered from a person on the agendas of a racist”.

find out more

I went into the campaign and have already adhered to by many of the other famous ones, such as his ex-girlfriend, Bruna Marquezine, with the hashtag #blackouttuesday, which is to post a picture of the whole, in black, providing a sort of “black out” on social media.

“The lives of the black matter, legendou the time.

A CRITICAL PROBLEM IS

In the early morning hours Monday (1), Felipe Neto he wrote on his social network: “the Lives of the black mind. But not everyone in the world doesn’t matter”, repostando a series of images that the prints from the Twitter, the only Problem is, they don’t come to terms with the death of George’s Career, in Minneapolis, minnesota, in the United States, in addition to the protests over the issue. The collection ended up with the names of Philip, the Grandson and I to the issues most talked about in Brazil, and divided the opinions of the people.

On the web, the opinion came to have an impact. One of them was the singer of Ultraje a Rigor: Roger Smith, which has made a response to the cross, printando on the web site Accessed. “I questioned the noise from Philip’s Grandson, ‘What is this crap I’m the Grandson?'”, he wrote on the networks, resulting in a series of tweets against the driver. Kent is a supporter of the protests, Bolsoanaristas.

The grandson, in turn, support the movement, “The end of Racism”, that does the positioning of the people’s government of racism. After the backlash from the tweet, the owner and driver, he spoke once again about the Problem with having a conversation. “It’s still not enough time for the marketing department to let people know closer to the staff about what’s going on in the real world. There, and then hit the post with the help of the media, the supporters, the club, the FUNDS…,” he wrote Demétrio Vecchioli, with irony. “I wish that. Remember, in the time of Amazon’s fire? To all the fellows in the CLUB posted, the less he had, the influence on the post to also be deleted.

find out more

TO UNDERSTAND THE PROTESTS

For five days in a row, since the death of George, Floyd — who was asphyxiated by a white policeman kneeling on her neck, in Minneapolis, minnesota, on Monday (may 25) — a wave of protests antirracistas has spread to more than 30 cities in the United States. The death of a black man, 46 years old became the new symbol of the violence of the police against black citizens, and has led thousands of people onto the streets, among them famous ones such as Beyonce, Jamie Foxx, Emily Ratajkowski, Paris Jackson, Nick Cannon, Anna Kendrick, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Lauren Jaregui, and John Cusack.

With the masks and the posters of the celebrities were, with such phrases as “Stop killing us”, “Lives of black women matter”, and “Peace, love, and justice, and with the latest and most dramatic of all: “I can’t breathe.” The above mentioned various times by the Band, as it was a 9-minute, face down on the ground, police officer Derek Chauvin and supporting the knee against the back of his neck.

Jamie Foxx, Nick Cannon, traveled to Minneapolis, minnesota, where the Band was ordered to join the protests with local community leaders, and social activists. “We’re not afraid to get up. We are not scared this time,” he said during a news conference at city Hall in Minneapolis. “I’m not a celebrity, I’m from Terrell, Texas. These are some of my brothers and sisters. That means all of it, because at the end of the day, when we will see you on the front lines, we want to let you know that you have to support it,” said Foxx.

American police used violence to restrain, the people…. The singer, Halsey, and in their social networks, reported some of the attacks, and said that he had been hit by gunfire. “We have been peacefully and with their hands up, without moving, and the police opened fire with guns, rubber bullets, and tear gas several times against the citizens of New York city. We were not provoking them,” he wrote. “Most of us are just asking you to have empathy, and that is to consider the humanity and the history and the future of our nation,” he said.

I make a post (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

I make a post (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The original post by Felipe Neto on Neymar Jr. off (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

Philip’s Grandson on the Football (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)