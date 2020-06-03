Patty Jenkins denies rumours of romance on the Wonder Woman 1984

In an interview with SFX, the director of the Women’s Experience of the 1984 Patty Jenkins, when the rumor of Diana Prince (Gal Gadot), and Barbara Ann Minerva (Kristen Wiig), the Woman in Black, you will have a full-length novel in the motion picture. The rumors began circulating when it was shown in the trailer, the two characters would have a friend close by. In the trailer, it’s because of the two enjoying some good times together, and drinking together.

However, the trailer shows the return of Steve Trevor (and Chris Pine), who died in the first film, to the super-hero. Trevor was the one who taught us what love is to a Woman’s Experience, and, consequently, has a passion for the music. With that, a lot of fans have begun to speculate on what might happen in a kind of triangle of love. So, Patty Jenkins spoke about it and he said, “it Could have happened in another scenario. But, since this is clearly about the return of Steve Trevor (and Chris Pine), the whole story is about him. It’s a love story with Steve. Diana, you don’t have space for them.

Has not yet been revealed to you of the reason for the return of Steve Trevor in the first film of Wonder Woman, which is set in 1984, several years after the First World War, where it was set in the first film. What is for sure is that When you never lose your place in the heart of the Artemis, so much so that in the Justice League, in 2017, it is the character of Gal Gadot still remembers her relationship with Trevor.

As previously stated, Wonder Woman 1984 and has been directed by Patty Jenkins, who co-wrote the script with David Callaham, and Geoff Johns. Were not disclosed details of the plot, but Diana Prince will be a conflict between the two opponents is great that you are a Woman, you Think, and Maxwell Lord. The cast is completed by Pedro Pascal, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright. The film is slated to release on the 14th of August, in the year 2020.

