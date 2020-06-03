People are calling for apologies to Katy Perry, after criticism from political positioning in the “Chained-To-The-Rhythm”

In February of 2017 Katy Perry it put some thoughts To The Rhythm”, a song that was to be the first single from the band’s album “Witness”. In fact, other than the music, light and celebration which she used to do, she decided to enter a political statement in the lyrics and in the video, including the critical social issues. Years later, people are realizing that the singer was right to do so, and you are asking for an apology.

Check out what the social commentary of the music video for “Chained To The Rhythm” from Katy Perry’s

At the time, these reviews ended up picking up the evil between us. Is that to say that the “Witness” was not a commercial success, precisely because of this position. It is well to remember that a few months earlier, in 2016, Perry has been very active in the campaign of Hillary Clinton, who went on to lose to Donald Trump. Turned into something of a party.

Among the criticisms of the “Chained To The Rhythm”, it was his intention to mock the world and the people who live in a comfortable bubble, oblivious to the problems, that doesn’t seem to affect them. Was the criticism of the sexism, against the wall of Trump’s anti-immigrant, and even advertising.

In the midst of the turmoil, where the world has surpassed the pandemic, the coronavirus, and he was disgusted by the brutality of the police, after the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed brutally by a white policeman in the United States, and the people are swaying back and forth. After the launch, they are coming to comments in the video for “Chained To The Rhythm” and apologized for the criticism of the past.

The message in the video is, of course, very strong. Unmistakably you can see just how much people are understanding the message that I wanted to go.

“Dear Katy, I think that we ought to apologize. We just weren’t ready to understand what you’re talking about. Thank you, and you’re not afraid to use his platform to warn his fans and the company, even if it is risky. I am so sorry for the hate you’ve received, but you were right“ said one of hundreds of people.

“To cancel, turned their backs on her, the scorned, slandered, he was on the verge of committing suicide, all because she tried to defend it and to express it. And now, three years later, we know that she has always had a reason to“, has released another one.

“I’m sorry, I, we, did we not understand the message until now“ said one of the people.

“Katy Perry has pointed out, and no one paid any attention to her, and they took it as more of a music-mad, and what do we have for this year? KATY PERRY, the same woman who has raised a voice in their country, the same woman who criticized the president, it is the same woman who was against the nation as a whole, it was just right. It is always a step ahead of the rest“ he reflected for a citizen.

“I’m sorry, Perry, for the words of hatred and, yes, I thought you were a woman, which she sang to her fans in white-and-cute-I’m black and poor, and I have never felt so inspired to make one revolution, listening to music, I confess that I underestimated you,” he says in another comment.

What’s going on? We don’t know! Many people are calling for apologies to Katy Perry in her video for ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ on YouTube! ⛓️ #KatyPerry pic.twitter.com/EBn7D7Tume — Channels-Katy-Perry – 🇧 🇷 🌼 (@Canalkatyperry) June 2, 2020

A strong, isn’t it? We can tell you that Katy Perry was a vision! Finally, it is recognized!

LYRICS

Are we crazy?

Living our life through a lens

Caught in our fence, white wood

As an ornament

So comfortable, we are living in a bubble, the bubble

Very comfortable, we were not able to see the problem, the problem is

You’re not lonely?

Up there in utopia

Where nothing will ever be enough

Joyfully numb

So comfortable, we are living in a bubble, the bubble

Very comfortable, we were not able to see the problem, the problem is

(Ah)

So, put on your goggles, color-pink

And to celebrate

To increase the sound, it’s his favorite song

Dance, do your dance, do your dance, with distortion

To increase the sound, the place to repeat

Stumbling around like a zombie, drunk

Yes, we think we’re free

Sure, this is on my own

We are all chained to the rhythm

To the beat, to the beat

To increase the sound, it’s his favorite song

Dance, do your dance, do your dance, with distortion

To increase the sound, the place to repeat

Stumbling around like a zombie, drunk

Yes, we think we’re free

Sure, this is on my own

We are all chained to the rhythm

To the beat, to the beat

Are we deaf to?

We keep on sweeping it under the rug

I thought I could do better than that

I hope that we can

So comfortable, we are living in a bubble, the bubble

Very comfortable, we were not able to see the problem, the problem is

“Ah!

So, put on your goggles, color-pink

And to celebrate

To increase the sound, it’s his favorite song

Dance, do your dance, do your dance, with distortion

To increase the sound, the place to repeat

Stumbling around like a zombie, drunk

Yes, we think we’re free

Sure, this is on my own

We are all chained to the rhythm

To the beat, to the beat