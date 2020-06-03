Pirates of the Caribbean: The unanswered questions in the franchise

Pirates Of the Caribbean: The Curse Of the Black Pearl is one of the landmarks of Disney in the early 2000’s. The film not only led to an excess of success, but there is a trend in the adventure film for the company who came after.

There is the most direct, such as The Lone ranger – that I wanted to redo the Jack Sparrow’s, under another point of view, with Johnny Depp and less like the movies of the Marvel comics, the tone of the MCU’s fun for the whole family, this is clearly a by-product of the success of the ” saga of the sea, it’s no coincidence that the House of Ideas, it’s owned by Disney now.

Plans for the features that are derived from the attraction of the park is the Disney’s ended up? In spite of the box office, the most bitter of the Pirates Of the Caribbean: The Revenge Of the New, it is off in the distance. However, most of the plans for the future of the franchise, it’s worth noting that the last two productions of the saga, and left no loose ends regarding the possible stories that could be dealt with later.

So, we’re going to remember those questions that you don’t have the answers to:

Cuiado, with the cup of coffee!

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Sailing In The Waters Of The Mysterious

After the end of the trilogy the master of the franchise Pirates Of the Caribbean: At World’s End, the path chosen by the producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Disney world was to enter into fresh air. The trio’s protagonist, is formed by a Sparrow, Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) and Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley), and it came in a frame with various elements are known.

The new freshness will not have made so much noise in between for the general view of the fans and the critics, even though the project has spent US$ 1 billion at the box office. In this way, his successor on the big screen is not invested in the loose ends of the plot, which I can’t.

One of them is related to your very own Captain Jack Sparrow. One of the central points of the story is the relationship equivocal with Angelica (Penelope Cruz), the fiha of the villainous blackbeard (Ian McShane). Why don’t you trust in it, at the end of the film, he abandons her on a desert island with, the environment that is around to be photographed in a post-credits scene. At this point, Finally finds a voodoo doll of Jack, which it clearly conveys the impression that it could come back to hurt you, or, as it is most commonly seen in the franchise, chantageá it.

The other scene is related to the arc, the first time in the saga, and even then, the tree of life. The passion between them, and Syrena (Astrid Bergès-Frisbey) and missionary Philip (Sam Claflin) is a declaration of love, and she’s pulling him into the depths of the sea. The action remains open, but the idea is the audience is what it’s going to become a merman and goes to live with his beloved island.

Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Revenge Of New

The last feature of the saga, he decided to mix nostalgia with the return of Will turner and Elizabeth for a renewal, with the introduction of the pirate in the Spanish ghost-Salazar (Javier Bardem). More of a gamble that did not yield incredible fruit, and the box office in the world was around USD$ 794 million).

A question that is not answered for that long, it also comes up in the post-credits scene, in which the Will has no longer the captain of the Flying Dutchman, the curse broken, and with the help of his son, Henry (Brenton Thwaites). At this point, it appears to be fast asleep by the side of Elizabeth, and the dreams of Davy Jones (Bill Nighy) attacked him in the bedroom.

However, the film suggests that this was not a dream, with trails left behind by the former captain of the Flying Dutchman in the room. So, it would have survived, much to the events At the End Of the World, such as the breaking of the curse and The Vengeance Of the New? The meaning of this dream?

Reboot

In spite of all of these loose ends, the next project of the franchise, it does not appear that is going to deal with them. According to Bruckheimer in a recent interview with Collider, ‘ “a draft of the script is being written right now,” and he hopes “that this will be completed quickly, and delivered to the u.s. what they like”.

The writers of the film are Ted Elliot, who is a veteran who has participated in almost all of the texts in the series, and Craig Mazin, one of the series The Chernobyl disaster. Bruckheimer also made a statement of dubious about the involvement of his Wife: “In the [roteiro] what we’re developing right now, we’re not sure what will be the role of ” Johnny.”

In addition, according to the portal, The Disinsider (via Comic Book), Disney world would be watching Karen Gillan, glenn hughes, the case for ‘ Guardians Of the Galaxy, to play the main role in this production. A great deal of speculation is that it supports the pirate-Redd, which is part of the attraction of the park.

The statement of the Fireproof on the Wife and the wheels on the Left find it difficult to believe in the return of Jack Sparrow. The unfulfilled expectations of the studio in the last few long runs also contribute to the possibility of a rebootthat does not indicate all the possible answers to the questions that the movies left.

However, in this field there is still a strong of the fog, and without concrete information, so it remains to wait for the revelation of the producers of what is being planned.

In this area you will read about: – Pirates Of the Caribbean: The Curse Of the Black Pearl, Pirates Of the Caribbean: At World’s End, Pirates Of the Caribbean: Sailing In the Waters of the Mysterious, Pirates Of the Caribbean: The Revenge Of the New Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Keira Knightley, Penelope Cruz, Orlando Bloom, Guardians Of the Galaxy, and The Lone ranger.

See also:

Learn about the Detachment’s Blood, the new film from Spike Lee

Top 6: Check out the movie of streaming you’re going to be surprised

Ben Stiller: one of The best and funniest quotes from the actor