Puma will be releasing a collection of LGBT’s in partnership with Face Dalevine

Cara Delevingne for the Cougar (Played)

In honor of the The month of Pride of the LGBTQ+held in June, Puma will release a collection with all the colors of the rainbow. The news is part of a collaboration with the actress Cara Delevingne.

Titled From the COUGAR is in Love with her (the Puma, with love, in a free translation), a line of clothing and accessories that have the color of black-and-white as the predominant, and the detail in the colours of gay and lesbian people.

The project will have a 20% gain in global sales for The Cara Delevingne Foundation, a project headed by well-known, which is intended for the defence of the population is LGBTQ+.

“This collection was designed with lots of love. I was really looking forward to it so I can use it in the celebration of the month of the Pride of the LGBTQ+ section of this year that he planned to attend, but, given the circumstances [a pandemia de coronavírus]I can’t wait to use it, and celebrate it in my house, and, via, Zoom, and FaceTime,” said the actress Carnival Row.

For all the fans of the brand, the product coloridinhos will be made available on the website from the evening of the 16th of June. The amounts allocated to them have yet to be disclosed by the company.

