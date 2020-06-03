Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlet Johansson, and Chris Evans will present the awards at the Oscars

The list of presenters at the 89th edition of the Oscars has increased, this Tuesday (may 7th). The Film Academy has informed that will be a part of the award, the most important film of the trio in the movie, “The Avengers”, Scarlet Johannson, and Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Evans.

All the actors in the “Fifty Shades of Grey”: Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, will also be part of the team of celebrities who will advertise the awards. In addition to these names, Halle Berry, Gael García Bernal, Shirley maclaine’s hairstyles, Kate McKinnon Hailee Steinfeld will also be present at the presentation ceremony.

The producers of the film, and the organizers of this year’s ceremony, Jennifer and Todd, and Michael de Luca said that these people are the reason why the audience is going to see a movie together.

Those confirmed to join the winners in the categories of operations in 2016, such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Rylance, Brie Larson, and Alicia Vikander, as confirmed from the beginning of the month of February.

The ceremony takes place on 26th of February, and, comedian Jimmy Kimmel will drive for the evening.

Folhapress

Read more: