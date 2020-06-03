Selena Gomez revealed that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder

In an online chat with a friend, Miley, Cyrus, in the program of Bright-Minded, Selena talked about doena. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson / AFP)

The singer-and-actress Selena Gomez, 27, revealed on Friday (3) who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. In an online chat with a friend, Miley, Cyrus, in the program of Bright-Minded, Selena talked about the disease.

“I had the knowledge that I had problems with several of the depressions and anxiety for so many years,” said Gomez. “I was one of the best psychiatric hospitals in the United States, and the McClean Hospital, and I discussed that after years and years of going through many different things, I realized that I was bi-polar”. “So when I was able to get more information, in fact, it has helped me. Doesn’t spook me, but what I’ve heard,” said the actress.

Miley has done with the program, the Bright-Minded (Brilliant Minds, in just a few weeks ago, straight out of your house, with the idea to keep the fans excited during this time of the years. She has since received people from various disciplines, in a conversation with the fans, and have received names, such as Anitta, Alicia Keys, Reese Witherspoon, Hilary Duff, Bebe Rexha, Zoe Kravitz, and DJ Diplo, and Dua Lipa,

The lives of the famous have become common during the period of isolation to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. John Legend, Elton John, Neil Young, Video, Gusttavo Lima-these are some of the most famous in the world, which has made online presentations for the web. Anitta shared, to cooking classes and French language.