Shaggy turns into the heroine of the new HEADQUARTERS of the Bird-of-Prey

In the DC comics, harley quinn has gone through a journey full of changes: it was originally introduced as a villain, and love interest of the Joker, but with the passage of time, the left-hand side of the Joker’s Crime, and it’s kind of become an anti-hero. Now, the new HEADQUARTERS of the Birds of Prey has confirmed that she has become a heroine to be.

This confirmation came in a COMIC one-shot (single edit) the Bird-of-Prey. In the story, harley quinn left the prison, and the game has a Suicide for good behavior, and, in one of his first speeches, he believes that it would be just fine with the red and yellow colors used by the Effect.

After that, the character to defeat some of the minions of the Joker in a bar and then finds a severed head, and he decides to find out who did it. This caused her to get in the way of the Hunter. Harley quinn’s holding on to a chair to get some answers.

Harley quinn just says that right now, she is a good person, and that he was released from the Squad to Suicide just because of this change. The character is also explained what Amanda Waller, in charge of the president pardoned him of his crimes, and who also took the famous message, “Daddy’s Lil ‘ Monster” of his t-shirt.

Next, harley quinn shows off her first-act heroic and save Her from being hit by the bullets fired by the Joker, and the two escape through the sewer system.

At the end of the COMIC, is the Canary in the Dark it appears, and does not believe that He is in the company of harley quinn, but in the character of defender of the now-former villain, for you have saved his life.

Apparently, it seems that harley quinn is determined to become a hero. Is this a permanent change or if this is some plan of hers?

About harley quinn

Harley quinn is one of the the enemy’s the more famous of the Two. That is different from the rest of the characters, it was created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm for the animated series of Batman in 1992. She made her debut in the comic strip a year later.

The real-life identity of the character, it’s Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum and was in charge of dealing with the Truth. However, it turned out to be known as the villain, and he has decided to become a girl, by the name of harley quinn. For your chance, love has never been reciprocated on the part of the Joker’s Crime, due to their nature, psychopathic.

In the course of its history, in comic books, harley quinn has become a member of teams such as the Squadron’s Bombers, and the Birds of Prey. Some time ago, the character was transformed into an anti-hero and it is no longer a mere sidekick to the Joker, to go their own way.

In movie theaters, harley quinn is played by actress Margot Robbie. She has also appeared in other media, such as TELEVISION series, and video games.

