Taylor-Swift-confirms-show, extra, in Brazil, after exhausting the tickets on the day

The good news for those who couldn’t buy tickets to see the Taylor Swift in Brazil.

The overall sales-open this Friday (the 25th), the show is up until then, only she would do around here was sold out in less than 24 hours. Now that Taylor has announced a date for the extra, on the 19th of July.

The presentation will also take place in São Paulo at the Allianz Park, the only city in which the artist Lover share the album in Brazil.

In accordance with the company T4F, the exclusive pre-sale for the C6 Bank to start on the 29th of October at 00: 01 am, and goes until the 31st day of October, 20. The general sale starts on the 1st of November at 00: 01 am.

Check out all of the information that is in the service!

Service – Taylor Swift in Brazil

The means of payment preferred: Cards are C6’s Bank under the Mastercard logo

Date: On Saturday, the 18th of July 2020 (out of stock)

On Sunday, the 19th of July 2020 (sales coming soon)

Location: Allianz-Park – Street-Turiassú, 1840 – Perdizes, São Paulo – SP-brazil

The opening of the Gates: 16

The time of the show: 21

Ability to: 46,000 people

Tickets: from$ 150 to$ 850 (from here)

Rating: Under the age of 16 years are allowed to enter, accompanied by responsible person. From the age of 16 years are allowed to enter the grounds.

Tickets: