Taylor Swift is a performance in the intimate and in love at the Tiny Desk; watch a

Taylor Swift he swapped the stadium for the small office NPR in the last few days.

The singer has been on the radio for the us in a session of the The Tiny Deskthe project shows the artists making the shows intimate and often acoustic.

“Taylor has presented a three-songs-of – Loverhis new album “The Man”, “Lover”, and “Death by a Thousand Cuts”, and “All Too Well”, the range of the Red (2012).

Watch the video below!

– Taylor Swift in Brazil (finally!)

It is worth noting that the singer’s show in Brazil for the first time on a concert tour in July of this year. Check out all of the information can be found here.