The actress in the Marvel comics, he found that he had lost the role to Zendaya

Laura Harrier said he was surprised to learn, after the test, the initial “Spider-Man: The Return Home”, and that there would be a two-character black in the movie. In an interview with the “Porter,” she went on to say that he felt that he had lost the role when you heard that Zendaya was cast in the film.

“Before I get a response [da Marvel] on my test, I found out that Zendaya was in the movie. So, I assumed that I had lost the paper. I felt like I had gone back to her. I called up my agent at the time,” he said.

The surprise came when the agent is in the Harrier’s assured that she’s still in the game, for the character of Liz, a romantic interest of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in the film. Zendaya and then the other role, that of Michelle “or ” JUSTICE”).

“I thought it was awesome on the part of Marvel comics over the place, both in the roles in the film. And there are roles that are defined by being black. We are the only girls high school in New York city, which is completely unrealistic, because it is so [diversa]”said the actress.

Harrier said that she and Zendaya are still close, even though She did not appear in the second film, the hero, “Spider-Man: Far away from Home.” “We have a lot of fun on the set. I am very grateful to have it known,” he said.

The actress starred recently in the tv series, “Hollywood”, Ryan Murphy, and he talked about the importance of representation in an exclusive interview with the YOUTUBE.