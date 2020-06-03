The films of The Rock to gain the view of the special on the Fox network in Brazil – News in film

Every Thursday, a feature film is different from the time.

Dwayne Johnson is one of the leading stars of Hollywood, when the movies in action. Considered to be one of the new brucutus” of the film, as well as Sylvester Stallone has been in the 80’s and 90’s, The Rock’s got a long list of long-in the class.

For this reason, the FX-Brasil has prepared a surprise for all the fans of the star: every Thursday in June and will be displayed in the productions of The Rock. The schedule is going to bring you a movie starring the actor, 22 hours, and then, then you will be shown a couple of episodes of the reality tv show the competition The Titan Gameswith the presentation of dr. Johnson.

On the first Thursday, June 04, FX Brazil will show Baywatch: S. O. S Malibu, the film, which The Rock breaks on the scene with Zac Efron. In the long, they are to save lives, devoted to their jobs that they end up uncovering a criminal conspiracy in the bay in which they are working.

Fast & Furious 8 is going to air on the 11th of June, the first installment of a major franchise in the action with The Music. In a long he or she lives by Luke Robbs, an agent from the Diplomatic Security Service and they have even won a ” spin-off.

On the 18th of June, the FX-Brazil-will-Welcome to the Jungle the movie in 2003 that brings to Johnson as a bounty hunter, who has an aversion to guns, and he has just been hired by a rich family to find a way to mine the gold lost in the woods.

The special will end on the 25th of June, with no Pain, No Gain. In the movie, the Rock, is an ex-convict Paul Doyle who ends up running into participate in a strike after being convinced of Daniel Lugo (Mark Wahlberg).