The forecasts from may 31 to June 6, 2020 – the Word

The aries – from 20/03 to 20/04

The Element Of Fire

The Planet Mars

By the end of this month, your efforts should give you a pause, imposed by the host state. You will have difficulties in relationships, disrupting the harmony in the field of the family. You may be more sensitive to the contaminations, including influenza and colds.

The famous solution: She, Juliana Paes, Lady Gaga, Pedro, Bial, Anitta, Ana, Maria, Braga, Zeca Camargo, Bruno Gagliasso, Paolla Oliveira, Márcio Garcia, Antonio Fagundes, Roberto Carlos.

The bull – of-the 19/04 to the 20/05

The Element Of Earth

The Planet – Venus

The ups and downs of the economic field can also be a cause of anxiety. This week is favourable for resolving the outstanding issues in the emotional, with a lot of dialogue. Your health doesn’t suffer from direct threats of violence. But, be sure to protect yourself from the cold weather.

The famous taking part: Compassion, Kim Bishop, Tom Langford, and Jamie Dornan (50 Shades of Grey), Rumor has it, Cauã Reymond, Rodrigo, Hilber, Leo Santana, Felipe Massa, Diogo Nogueira, Dinho Ouro Preto, George Clooney, Megan Fox.

The twins – from 20/05 to 20/06

The Element Of Air

Planet – Mercury

Up to a week to resolve the financial issues pending before it and to conclude partnerships and love. You’ll be able to get the support that will be instrumental to drive away the sadness, and the disappointment that is installed from the very beginning of the pandemic. Be careful with your health.

The famous geminianos: Campbell, Ivete Sangalo, Fernanda Souza, Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, Camila Pitanga, Courteney Cox’s (F. R. I. E. N. D. S, Marcos, Mion, More, Tiago Leifert, Joseph, The Shrine, The Series.

Cancer: from 20/06 to 21/07

The Element Of Water

Earth – Moon

To reach your goals, don’t forget to work in a team and to develop your plans in a constructive way. A good, open and sincere dialogue will make a difference in our relationships. Do not over exert yourself in the food, especially calories.

Famous cancerians: Maryl Streep, Elza Soares, Fernanda Lima, George, Michael, And Wagner Moura, The Grazi Edition Of Playboy Sold Twice, Tom Cruise, Sylvester Stallone, Claudia Leitte, Gisele Bundchen, Lionel Messi, Marina Ruy Barbosa, Fábio Porchat.

The lion – from 22/07 to 22/08

The Element Of Fire

Planet Of The Sun

You will need to invest more time in relationships, and if you want to maintain a personal life in a sufficiently satisfactory. Keeping your life in a pleasant physical activity as a cultural constant, even in the house, you’ll be able to keep your health without problems that are more serious.

The famous leoninos: Jennifer, Lopez, Mick, Jagger, Sandra Bullock, Ney Matogrosso, Bruna Marquezine, Caetano Veloso, Fábio Assunção, Tatá Werneck, Of The Madonna.

The virgin – from 22/08 to 21/09

The Element Of Earth

Planet – Mercury

Some of these projects are being delayed and for that reason you may need a revision in order to be adapted to the new realities imposed by the market. If you keep it, available to you or your loved ones. In spite of the quarantine, make sure to exercise by walking on a once-a-day.

Famous virgos: Susana Vieira, Gloria Pires, Paula Fernandes, Luana Piovani, Keanu Reeves, Charlie Sheen, Luciano Huck, Gusttavo Lima, Pink, Fátima Bernardes, Giovanna Ewbank, Kevinho, Nick Jonas, prince Harry.

The scale – of-22/09 at 21/10

The Element Of Air

The Planet – Venus

Ease of contact for the business. In the financial field, then it will be unstable, and it requires caution, avoiding to invest in a business venture that may not work. It would be prudent to pay the costs. In the affective domain, and keep a dialogue open and honest.

Famous libras: Scheilla Oak, Will Smith, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Avril Lavigne, Who Is Cleo Pires, Patrícia Abravanel, Matt Damon, Hugh Jackmann, Cláudia Abreu, Rodrigo Lombardi, Montenegro, Patricia Poeta Rodrigo Faro, António Costa, And Bruno Mars.

Scorpio – from 23/10 to 22/11

The Element Of Water

The planet – Mars and Pluto

This week, you will be able to resolve disputes and overcome the obstacles that are keeping you from moving forward with your personal plans. Personal relationships tend to solidify during this period. The health and stable.

The famous escorpianosPele, Katy Perry, Julia Roberts, Luciana Gimenez, Demi Moore, Leonardo DiCaprio, Reynaldo Gianecchini, Milton Nascimento, Sousa, de Sousa, Paul, Peter, L., Ramos, Luiz Felipe Scolari.

The sagittarius – from 21/11 to 21/12

The Element Of Fire

Planet – Jupiter

You avoid confrontation that is not needed. If you take on an attitude of the most friendly and helpful you will get the best outcomes in the affective domain. Please avoid discussing things of the past, only to gain the recognition of its essential purpose. Use a mask if you are working out in a public place. Avoid any food.

Famous sagittarians: Eliana, Scarlett Johansson, Taís Araújo’s Girlfriend, Deborah, Published, Barbara Fisher, Ben Stiller, Angie, Silvio Santos, Brad Pitt, Tiago Iorc, Dulce María, Nicki Minaj, And Bruno Gissoni.

The capricorn – from the 21/12 to the 19/01

The Element Of Earth

The Planet – Saturn

It’s time to review your plans, goals and objectives. In the affective domain, there is no news. Health and health care are still the ones usually suggested for capricorns: do not place an unreasonable burden on the taskbar so I don’t suffer from aches and pains in the joints.

Famous capricorns: Claudia Raia, Wanessa, Selton Mello, Mel Gibson, Bradley Cooper, Renato Aragão, Jo Smith, Jim Carrey, Mel Lisboa, Larissa Manoela, Dylan Minnette, Manu, Gavassi, Kate Middleton, Michelle Obama, For Example, Congress.

The aquarius – from 19/01 to 18/02

The Element Of Air

The planet – Saturn and Uranus

This is the time when you have a lot of patience! It is possible that you will feel the effect of the distance socially, and this can affect your mood. A diet of regular and healthy will assist you to maintain the functional balance.

Famous aquarius: Michel Teló, Caio, Castro, Carolina, York, Sandy, And Oprah Winfrey, Malvino Salvador, Justin Timberlake, Shakira, Sabrina Sato, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Ashton Kutcher, Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Lautner.

The pisces – from 18/02 to 20/03

The Element Of Water

Planets – Jupiter and Neptune

A lot of confusion. Take it on faith. The affective relationships can be disappointing if you yearn for more of what you can get. Get real! Some of the bad feelings due to allergies in the respiratory tract will cause any concern; however, the astrological configurations present don’t indicate anything serious.

The famous piscean: Rihanna, Drew Barrymore, Regina Casé, The Ana Logo To Images, Justin Bieber, Sharon Stone, Luan, Santana, Giovanna Antonelli, Bruce Willis, Matthew Solano.

