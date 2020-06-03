The maintenance Huts-create your playlist in Spotify-and that includes Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, and Anitta, for a quarantine | The Music Journal Brazil

The singer Steve Obra launched on Monday (1) video I’m in Love Againshot entirely on the Super 8mm produced in December 2019 at the latest in In Rio de Janeiro. The direction was the responsibility of the photographer and film maker Livia De Sá. The audiovisual record is no longer available in the YouTube.

The images I’m in Love Again back to feeling completely new but with an amount of nostalgia that is generated by the tone in the vintage Super 8 mm. For Steve Obrathe video is inspired in the sense of a life lived in another era: “This kind of an analog in the film is the notion of a time if the mix and the overall feeling is that the shooting was done in a different era, as we all have lost our freedom in the past few months. Although it wasn’t that the intent when we made the clip, el, and right now it serves as a statement prescient of the current state of our society,” he says.

The track is part of the album Sighthe room is a studio Alexa Obrareleased by the american label Ropeadopevia LAB 344. Recorded in the Brooklyn in New York City (USA) – in the production of Stephane San Juan and Jake Owenand mixed by the legendary engineer But The Hard the new album invites the listener to embark on a rich repertoire that brings out previously unseen by the singer and the authors of the brazilian contemporaryDomenico Lancellotti, Alberto Continentino, Fernando Temporão and Bruno di Lullo), and a debut album different from the classical music to the brazilian and the american.

Watch a clip from the I’m in Love Again”: