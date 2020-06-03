Theory | After a year of testing, – Katy-Perry-will usher in a new era in February

This one is for the guys who love theory! You all know the phenomenon of music is called Katy Perry. The singer began by 2019 at the latest, well-agitated: he was a member of the jury for more than a year in the American Idolwas the bride, she worked on her shoe collection she has participated in major film festivals, and has released singles, single for the whole year.

As for the fans, they are always on the lookout for each time step, a “the thread” he rolled on Twitter in the past few days, showing off a line of reasoning, saying that the californian will make his return in the month of February. From the very beginning, let us remind you: the pop diva has been related to the affairs of the “Love and Light,” since the beginning of last year, using the social networks and at shows.

Over time, Katy and her record label Go they have decided to release singles by various. That these are the singles single? These are songs that an artist releases with the goal of experimenting with new styles and sounds. On the 14th day of February, 2019 at the latest, she has released the first track-a collaboration with the Power rangersentitled “the365“.

In the piece, Grove conducts an experiment for 365 days to the side of the robot, a possible metaphor for the experiment in which the artist and the record company would be doing to release the songs for an entire year.

This would also explain why at the end of the video clip of the “robot-I”, after default, to see the other three, who were in the other experiments. That is, each of the robot’s poses and the other three of the singles that I launched during the year, as they are “Never Really Over“, “Small Talk” and – “Harleys In Hawaii“.

Image By: Play On YouTube

After a couple of months ago, the pop star released “Never Really Over“ the second experiment, the aim is to attract the older fans (by the name of the songIt Never Really Ends“). In the clip, we see the symbol of the “Yin-yang”. One possible interpretation of this symbol is that the singer has found a balance between the “old Katy” and the current “I”.

Then, in the third experiment, “Small Talk“ it was first released. The song has a sound that is more simple, and it is different from what it was made for her, with the intention of reaching young people who end up identifying so much with the music, as well as on the internet.

In the same clip, we see two Easter Eggs: a pink car (keep in mind it’s a the bottom of the beach, making reference to the next a single.

Image By: Play On YouTube

As promised, the final test has been released: “Harleys In Hawaii“. The clip has a the quality the beach is, as one might expect, the song has a sexual content, with the aim of achieving a more mature audience. If you look at the clip, and the same symbol is used in the “Never Really Over” it comes in, it could be said that the trial started on the number resource organization (NRO), and ended up (on HIH).

Image By: Play On YouTube

However, even after these three releases, it wasn’t clear when I would come back with an album and the first single of the new era. Then it goesCozy Little Christmas”“ a song is made, in partnership with the Amazon’s Prime Music in the year 2018, take advantage of the Christmas of the previous year.

In order to promote the song, we began to “theThe 25-Days-of-the Cozy“ several gifts to the fans since the first days of December up to the 25th (Christmas). While it was rolling on the action, I has been releasing promotional images, drawing of shoes, and even a music video for the song. When we arrived on the 25th, everyone was expecting a huge surprise, but in the end just came out with a video of the singer, thanking the fans and wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas.

Nothing in the release or the date of release. However, recently, some of the fans were given a card to be delayed in this action for 25 days. And guess what?! He was on the board of the pink car in the videoSmall Talk” get it signed. Right next to the autograph of the singer, it is also possible to see in the month of February, both written and in the lower part of the saying, “Love. Light” And “Love.” ” Light ” in the free translation.

Image: Reproduction/Twitter

Before we conclude, let us remind you that – “365“, which was launched on the 14th of February, will complete a year next month. In this way, it would be the day of the test, the power rangers (the paper clip to rise up and, possibly, the experience of the singles as well.

In addition to this, in the “Never Really Over” you can see the numbers “4 1/2” and 5”, and that reversal is “02/14”, the date of birth of – “365“ and a ‘ 5 ‘ would mean the fourth single from the album in the discography. It may also be worth noting that the 14th falls on a Friday, the ideal day to launch.

Image By: Play On YouTube

The artist also posted a photo with 5 of wigs. All of which have been used so far, with the exception of one. The other fact that relates to all of this: the video365“ the eye of the robot to Obtain, when it is off on the last day of the test, it turns into a heart, which is another reference to the “Love. The light“.

Finally, in 2007, the united states has released the music video for “Ur So Gay“. In the video, you can see a license plate with the date of the release of the next video from the new album “One Of The Boys“. Now, let’s remember that the clip was not available on YouTube until a couple of months ago, and it ended up being made available to you, possibly, to let us know that something is going to happen in the month of February.

Remembering that this is just a theory and it ended up resonating with the fans on Twitter, and it’s up to you to believe it or not. Being in the canon in dnew era, new album or not, it seems that Katy Perry is going to announce something in the month of February. Below, you can see the “thread”, the whole in its entirety, explaining the theory: