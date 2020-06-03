TOP-10 Losses, the Most Unfair in the Year of 2010

Glenn Close, in “The Wife,” even in the defeat, Emmanuele Riva, Billy Pepper is a list of the losses, no matter how unjust the academy award in the year 2010.

10. VIOLA DAVIS, for “A LIMIT for US.”

The Viola Davis is one of the great actors of today? YES.

She should have won an Oscar a long time ago? YES.

She should have won the academy award for Best Supporting Actress in the year 2017? NO!

The main reason for the Viola Davis did not deserve to win the Oscar, it’s for the simple fact that it’s not a supporting actor in a The “One-Out For Us.”. The studio, however, saw him play leading lady strong, with Emma Stone, Isabelle Huppert, and Natalie Portman, and was to have been a fraud category in order to increase the chances of Viola Davis.

For me, the win should have gone to Michelle Williams, the “Manchester, on the seafront“. It is, in fact, a supporting actor in the film, and it has a final scene in the sensational Casey Affleck.

9. The WAR on TERROR to the x’s inglourious basterds / DJANGO-FREE-X-THE darkest HOUR

Mark Boal and Quentin Tarantino played in the category of Best Original Screenplay for heavy duty in two years. And in the last two years, the Academy did choose the wrong way.

In 2010, the World flashed up with “Bastardos Inglórios” a re-imagining in the Second World War with a vengeance, delicious against the nazis. However, the same was with the “War on Terror”, and the script is competent, though nothing brilliant. In 2013, Mark Boal’s work has caused controversy in the mess in the wounds of the war on terror “The Darkest Hour”which , when criticized by the united states government. The World has repeated formulas in the “Ultimately, Free” and just to clinch the Oscar. You will understand it.

8. IN CLOSE-UP

The results of the academy award-2019, in the Best Actress, or it can be just as absurd as well, however, in the context of this is that it causes you to be disappointed.

One of the greatest actors in american over the last 40 years, the In Close-Up he was, ultimately, to win the academy award for “The Bride”. She has won almost all the awards – the Golden globes, Life Choice., SAG. They have lost only to the Auction. However, at the Academy awards, the Olivia Colmanof “The Favorite” was surprised and took the win.

With that, Glenn Close, has achieved a sad record: it has become the actress, who most often have lost the Series. He played seven times and not won any of them. Defitivamente, she didn’t deserve it.

7. THE GREAT BEAUTY

The industry the Federico FelliniPaolo Sorrentino, won the Oscar for Best Film in Non-English-Speaking-in 2014 “The Great Beauty”. But, the list of nominees had films that were much better.

For a start, it was you, “The Fighter,” a filmaço Thomas Vintenberg the impact of a rumor is false in the life of an innocent person. I also had the great and tragic drama, belgian, and “Alabama Monroe” and it is the creative documentary of cambodia, “The Image is Missing”.

All of these three, the higher the upgrade, the personality of “The Sweet Life”.

6. EDDIE REDMAYNE, “THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING”

The Oscars 2015 saw intense competition in the category of Best Actor until the very last minute, but the Academy ended up making the wrong choice of the winner.

No, that’s Eddie Redmayne could be wrong on the “The Theory of Everything”: in fact, it has to compliment the delivery of the physical and delicate, is made to embody the genius, Stephen Hawking. However, Michael Keaton plays the role of his life in the “Birdman” in a performance of away in fear as if he had by purging all the demons and built a career.

Unfortunately, as I’ve always said here on the channel, and the short-sightedness of the Academy, in the category of action is something off-putting, especially when it involves work from cinebiografias.

5. BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY

The conquest of the “Bohemian Everything you need” in the The Best Fitting it is not only unfair, but is also one of the most inexplicable, made by Oscar over the last few years.

This is not enough for the number of silly errors already pointed out by a number of professionals in the industry, for the assembly of a “Bohemian Everything you need” you don’t have anything new, or you have a specific moment that stands out that you ask for a warrant for the victory.

Even if it’s not brilliant, and the montage of the “with” and “Undercover in Them” they are very much at the front of the cinebiografia of the Room.

4. ICARUS

The Academy has had the opportunity to award to a giant of the cinema world in the year 2018. However, he ended up not doing it.

The symbol mor the women in the Nouvelle Vague, a French, a She Produced by agnès Varda she was nominated for the best “Visages, Right” in the Best Documentary Feature. The film, made in partnership with J. R, it’s almost a testament to the unique feel, and is sensitive to her and to humanity. The academy awards, but it was made all the more “Icarus”, the documentary, a very good Sign about the doping scandal in the Russian sport, but they are made by the dozen each and every year.

The Part Produced by agnès Varda come to win an honorary Oscar in 2018 at the earliest, but we deserved to win and compete.

3. JENNIFER LAWRENCE, for “THE bright SIDE OF LIFE.”

I have to sympathize with Jennifer Lawrence, I can no longer deny it. In addition to beautiful, I think that a talented and high-spirited with the individual animals. But then to have won the academy award for Best Actress in 2013, this is just a little too much.

It’s just a little too much, due to the presence of the Emmanuelle Riva Del Garda. The actress from classics such as “Hiroshima, My Love”, she is just brilliant in the last major role of his career in double-a poignant Jean-Louis Trintignant. As good as Jennifer Lawrence is “On the bright Side of Life.” there’s no comparison.

2. TOM HOOPER for “THE KING’S SPEECH”

The opening ceremony of the 2011 echoes today as one of the major reasons for the anger towards the academy awards. And it is the Best Direction to take up this quite well.

The Academy has put all his wisdom to the test of the award, Tom Hopper, “theThe King’s Speech” instead of giving the award to a style that is cynical, stylish, and really precise, David Fincher, “theThe Social Network”.

For those who don’t like to do Here is, I had the chance also There Aronofsky of “Black Swan”. Option is the best, without any doubt, you do not want either.

1. The SPOTLIGHT

The win keeps the Oscar in the decade of the 2010’s happened at the awards ceremony in 2016, when “The Spotlight” he won the Best feature Film.

“The Spotlight” is far from being a bad movie with a plot-important, and well-told, in addition to a great cast. However, in 2016, had a strong selection “On The Back” a journey to get to the breath the Iñarritu at the peak, in partnership with the DiCaprio’s, is the picture of cynicism about the financial crisis of 2008 made him left for a “The Main Objective” and, of course, “This item Max – Road Fury” the film’s definitive action in the past decade or so.

Any one of them would be the best to win, but in the voting for the award which seeks to the film, the greater the consensus, it could only have won the “Spotlight”.