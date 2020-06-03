You’re not going to believe it, which is the favorite accessory of Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown you always surprise us with looks full of style. In an interview with the magazine Seventeenthe actress has revealed that she loves to express herself through her work and vision, and that it was where an accessory has been the favorite in recent times. Do you have your guess? Since the item is that it does not dispense with the production of the hoop earrings.

Yes, built-in classic that’s a hit lately is darling Millie. “The rings are mine, parts of the key, and I like a lot of them. I love earrings in general,” he said.

The actress, who recently it has signed an accessories collection in partnership with the brand of Pandora, has a version of the play with the icicles hanging at an event for the launch of the collab. Well, the fashionista, isn’t he?

The Instagram of the actress, it is not uncommon to see her wearing different versions of hoop earrings. The smaller models…

The other more coarse…

And until the options are unique, such as this one, which brings the ear in two.

How about this earring is delicate, with a detail of the ball?

The accessory also has a place in productions of the show.

And you, what do you think of hoop earrings?



