Bella Thorne Makes an Outburst About Fighting Acne in an Impressive Post!

Bella Thorne used social media to talk about her struggles against acne. The actress shared on 7 May, a text and a photo about her previous struggles against acne, while showing fans how far she has come with her skincare routine, and the results were surprising.

“No make up. Good morning, I’m so proud of my skin and how far we’ve come, ”she wrote in the caption.

In the comments, fans and admirers of the star took the opportunity to leave beautiful messages. Others, however, were encouraged by Bella’s courage and shared their stories.

“The fact that you have acne makes me feel very peaceful. Thank you for being real ”, commented a fan. “I’m struggling with acne, it affects my self-esteem so much. Thank you for encouraging me and sharing this with us! ”, They wrote..