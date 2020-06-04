Bella Thorne Supports Loren Gray After Outburst About Sexual Abuse

Bella Thorne used social media to send a message of support and strength to Loren Gray. Last week, the TikTok star vented in an emotional and candid video about the sexual abuse he suffered at the age of 12.

If you don’t remember, Bella also shared her own story of sexual abuse in early 2018.

The actress posted a photo of Loren alongside a caption that told what she called “the real story”. Although the singer did not add any comment, the message of support was visible.

“It was never my fault and I never deserved it. I became stronger and I am very proud of myself, ”said Loren.