Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Boasts $80 Million Home

Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas paid for the house right after they got married in 2019

Sophie Turner, the Game of Thrones Sansa, and husband Joe Jonas bought a mansion worth more than R $80 million (via Cinema Observatory ). The couple paid for the house shortly after they got married in 2019.

According to the website, the photos of the residence of the series star and the musician were released by the real estate company responsible for the purchase process.

The mansion appears to be very airy, as it is surrounded by windows and most rooms do not appear to be divided with doors. In the images, we can also see more luxurious spaces, such as a private gym, a wine cellar, and a cinema room with a large screen and sofas.

In addition to the indoor area, the photos also reveal the outside of the house, surrounded by a garden and a rest space. See the pictures:

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple is quarantined in the mansion.