Prosecutor Asks for Trial of 12 Suspects in Theft of Kim Kardashian in Paris

The Paris prosecutor’s office asked for the trial of 12 suspects involved in the theft of star Kim Kardashian in 2016 in the French capital.

The stolen jewels have never been found, judicial sources told AFP on Wednesday.

Investigating judges must decide whether or not to bring suspects to the Paris criminal court, which would not have happened before 2021.

With the looting of around 9 million euros, the group, described by the police as an “old-fashioned” gang, is suspected of having committed the biggest theft of an individual in the last 20 years in France.

On the night of October 2, 2016, five men approached Kim Kardashian, then 36, in a luxury hotel.

Two thieves threatened her with a gun to her head, before tying her up, gagging her and locking her in the bathroom.

The assailants took diamond and gold jewelry, including an 18.88-carat stone, valued at nearly four million euros.

The group’s alleged leader, Aomar Aït Khedache, known as “Omar the Elder”, told investigators that he gave the diamond to a person whose identity he did not reveal and that he melted the gold pieces.

The Paris prosecutor’s office asks that the five alleged thieves, free under judicial control, be tried for “theft in a criminal organization using a weapon”, “kidnapping” and “criminal organization”, considering the recurrences, according to the judicial source.

He also asks for the trial of Marceau Baum-Gartner, who is suspected of being the recipient, for traveling eight times in two months to Antwerp, a paradise of jewels, two of them, accompanied by “Omar the Elder”.

Three other people close to “Omar el Viejo” can be tried: his son, suspected of being a driver, his partner and one of his friends, both accused of participating in the organization of the crime.

The father of one of the thieves can be tried for illegal possession of weapons and two others for providing information to the group.