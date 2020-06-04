Selena Gomez Declares Support for the Anti-Racist Movement

The assassination of former black security guard George Floyd in the United States was the trigger for a series of demonstrations against racism in the country and several personalities declare their support for the anti-racist movement.

One of them was the singer Selena Gomez, who already shared in her story a petition to ask for justice in the George Floyd case. She even shared an image and said she had spent the past 24 hours trying to process the situation.

“Nothing anyone says can recover what happened. But we all can and must make sure that we act. Many black lives have been taken from us for a long time. They deserve better. They deserve to be heard. We all need to do better and not be silent while this injustice continues, ” she said.