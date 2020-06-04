Selena Gomez Designed A Bikini To Hide The Kidney Transplant Scar

Since undergoing a kidney transplant in 2017, Selena Gomez has shown herself honest about the insecurities that this has arisen. Namely, with regard to the scar, he was left with. In spite of everything, the artist has learned to accept the new appearance and is increasingly comfortable – which does not mean that, suddenly, all fears have disappeared.

In partnership with her friend Theresa Mingus, who launched a new collection of beachwear called Krahs, Gomez designed three limited edition pieces: a top, a bottom and a bathing suit, all in red or black.

In a video promoting the new brand, the artist explained: “ The model I drew, one of them, was the lower part of the waist which was raised with the belt. I was subjected to a kidney transplant and I like swimsuits to hide the scar and make me feel comfortable “.

After collaborating with the Puma brand, Gomez had already mentioned, in a conversation with Elle: “ Sometimes I feel very insecure. I have strange ups and downs, but in general, I just want people to wear what makes them feel comfortable “.