This Photo Of Bald Selena Gomez Left The Internet Freaking Out

The internet was questioning whether Selena Gomez had shaved her head after a photo went viral. Did this really happen?

A fan of the singer used Twitter to publish a photo of the owner of “ Rare ” with her head shaved and another showing her hair on the floor as if she had just made the change. What intrigued everyone is that she said that Selena had shared it in Stories, and of course a lot of people didn’t doubt it – even because the singer was beautiful in the same way.

.@SelenaGomez shared her new look on her Instagram story. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/s6XBxMaQl3 — Jelle (@WantIoves) May 19, 2020

The tweet went so viral that more than 60,000 people favored it believing it was real. But a few hours later, the same account commented that it was a joke and that Selena had not shaved her head and even showed what the original photograph was.

Selena was not the first person to fall victim to this joke. A Harry Styles fan shared Stories of a boy very similar to the singer recently, but this one is bald, which made fans of the owner of ” Adore You ” freak out.