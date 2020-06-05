Angelina Jolie: What Is The Best Character Of The Actress?

Yes, it’s party day! Angelina Jolie turns 45 this Friday (4).

Although her first film role was at 7 years old, acting alongside her father, Jon Voight, in “1982 in Las Vegas”, Jolie only played her first protagonist in 1995, in the movie “Hackers”.

The following years were pure brilliance: she won two Golden Globes for the films “George Wallace” and “Gia” and her first Oscar in 1999, for “Girl Interrupted”.

The international acclaim came in 2001 when she lived the hero of the games Lara Croft. This earned her the title of “action movie star” —she met Brad Pitt, her ex-husband and father of her six children, on the set of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.”

But it was interspersed with dramas, like “The Exchange”, and more family films, like “Maleficent”. Between box office hits and critically acclaimed films, the actress has faced almost everything in theaters.

Next year she makes her debut in the Marvel cinematic universe in “The Eternals” and it is already possible to say that another success comes to the curriculum. In celebration of Jolie’s birthday, we dueled one of the actress’s most iconic characters; vote for your favorites: