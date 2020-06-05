Angelina Jolie Will Be Over 4,000 Years Old And Will Be Thanos’ Cousin At Marvel

Angelina Jolie is ready for a new step in her career. The Maleficent star is ready to debut in MCU, Marvel’s cinematic universe.

In The Eternals, which will bring a new group of heroes, Angelina Jolie will be the warrior Thena. The character is part of that powerful race that will be presented.

However, the character has more connections with the MCU than fans know. Thena has been around for a long time, with Angelina Jolie’s heroine also having a family relationship with Thanos.

As fans know, the Mad Titan was the great villain of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Ultimatum. The Eternals are even expected to present a young version of Thanos.

Can Thena fight him too? For that, fans will have to wait.

However, what everyone should know is that Angelina Jolie’s heroine will be one of the most powerful in the MCU.

Angelina Jolie’s heroine Thena

In the comics, Thena is the daughter of the Eternal Zuras and the earth goddess Cybele. This explains the character’s strength.

Initially, the heroine of Angelina Jolie was called Azura, but she made a pact with the Gods of Olympus and thus changed her name. She and her father agreed to be soldiers of Athena and Zeus on Earth.

As mentioned before, a curiosity is that Thena is Thanos’ cousin. Not only that, in the world after Avengers: Endgame, the heroine must be over 4,000 years old.

Thena has several powers. Among them, super speed, regeneration, telepathy, teleportation, super strength and manipulation of cosmic energy. The secret in her life is that the heroine has a romance with Kro, who is part of the Deviants, the villains of the Eternals.

It is worth noting that this group still has a strong bond with the Celestials, who created them, and as seen before, with the Olympian Gods.

The role, in fact, will be a great challenge for Angelina Jolie. The actress admitted to People that she is training “from sword fights to ballet” to be the character of Marvel.

“ The Eternals, from Marvel Studios, showcases an exciting team of superheroes from the Marvel Universe, ancestral aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. After the events of Avengers: Ultimatum, an unexpected tragedy causes them to come out of the shadows and reunite against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviants.

The incredible cast includes Richard Madden, as the mighty Ikaris, Gemma Chan as the lover of humanity, Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as the powerful cosmic being Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent Phastos inventor, Salma Hayak as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, Spire, Don Lee as the mighty Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the distant Druig and Angelina Jolie as the brave warrior Thena. Kit Harrington will be Dane Whitman, ”says the synopsis.

The synopsis of The Eternals establishes that the film will take place after Avengers: Endgame, but everything indicates that we will also have glimpses of the MCU’s ancient past.

The Eternals arrives in February 2021 in theaters.