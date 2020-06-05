Brad Pitt Gathers All The Children Of Angelina Jolie And Does Not Skimp On The Party

Brad Pitt hosted an epic birthday party for his daughter Shiloh, with lavish gifts and all his brothers, according to The Sun.

The 56-year-old actor, who has already put an end to his custody problems with ex- Angelina Jolie, the mother of his six children, gave Shiloh a party amid the coronavirus pandemic to mark his 14th birthday.

A source told The Sun: “Brad really wanted to make Shiloh’s day special and has been planning it for a while, he can’t believe how much of an adult she is.”

“He has an expensive pizza oven at home and made her favorite dish for the party, while also celebrating with a cake.”

Big birthday party

The source said that Shiloh’s brothers, who were supposedly removed from Brad after his separation from Angelina, were present.

“Shiloh’s birthday really brought them together, and she had a lot of presents to open on the day,” added the source.

“One of Brad’s film editor friends put together a video of messages from his family and friends around the world, some of which she had not seen for some time due to the pandemic.”

“Shiloh is very fond of photography and Brad also bought a vintage camera and created a book with all of his best photographs from the past few years.”

If that wasn’t enough for her big day, the Hollywood star also surprised the teenager by booking a studio session with a guitarist – so she could learn to play with her father.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split in 2016.